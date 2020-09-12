IPL: List of hat-tricks in Indian Premier League

Hat-tricks are usually associated with the best bowlers in world cricket. But in the Indian Premier League (IPL), even a part-time bowler has a hat-trick to his name! Rohit Sharma, better known for bludgeoning the white ball, took three off three against the team he later led to four IPL titles, Mumbai Indians. On the flip side, current India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is yet to enter the list. Amit Mishra leads the pack with three IPL hat-tricks to his credit, followed by Yuvraj Singh with two.

The 13th edition of the IPL is all set to begin from September 19, and here’s a look at the 19 hat-tricks that have been taken in the tournament.

2008 (L. Balaji, Amit Mishra, Makhya Ntini)

Lakshmipathy Balaji became the first bowler to take an IPL hat-trick in 2008 against Kings XI Punjab. The season saw two more hat-tricks with Mishra, then representing Delhi Daredevils, taking one against Deccan Chargers. The leg-spinner even recorded a five-wicket haul against the Hyderabad franchise. Makhaya Ntini, representing Chennai Super Kings, then snapped a hat-trick against Kolkata Night Riders.

2009 (Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma)

The 2009 edition saw Yuvraj Singh scalping two hat-tricks and – surprisingly – Rohit Sharma taking one, too. In the first instance, Kings XI Punjab’s Yuvraj ran through the Royal Challengers Bangalore middle order. While that hat-trick went in vain, the second one came in a winning cause. This time against the Chargers, Yuvraj helped Punjab win a thriller by just one run. It was then the turn of Rohit Sharma to enter the record books against Mumbai Indians. Turning in for Deccan Chargers, Sharma orchestrated a collapse with his off-spin. Mumbai then made a mess while chasing a paltry 145.

2010 (Praveen Kumar)

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Praveen Kumar recorded the lone hat-trick of the 2010 IPL. Against Rajasthan Royals, Kumar took a hat-trick as the opposition was bundled out for just 92. In return, RCB gunned down the target with 10 wickets in hand.

2011 (Amit Mishra)

Amit Mishra did it again and this time for Deccan Chargers. Mishra’s hat-trick, part of a four-for, skittled out Kings XI Punjab for 116 in a chase of 199.

2012 (Ajit Chandila)

The Rahul Dravid-led Rajasthan Royals side was up against Pune Warriors India in a fight for qualification for the playoffs. Defending 170, Chandila – a mystery spinner who went on to ruin his career by getting involved in spot-fixing – took a hat-trick and set the tone for a win.

2013 (Sunil Narine, Amit Mishra)

Sunil Narine took a hat-trick for Kolkata Knight Riders but in a losing cause against Kings XI Punjab. Amit Mishra was once again at his best, representing Sunrisers Hyderabad. He picked up his third hat-trick of the IPL and turned out to be the hero against Pune Warriors India.

2014 (Pravin Tambe, Shane Watson)

Rajasthan Royals found an ace in Pravin Tambe as the leg-spinner played a crucial role with a hat-trick to derail Kolkata Knight Riders’ chase. It was then Shane Watson who took the second hat-trick of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, his effort went in vain as the Sunrisers defended 134 by bowling out Rajasthan for 102.

2016 (Axar Patel)

Axar Patel took four wickets in five balls including a hat-trick to help Kings XI Punjab beat Gujarat Lions. That was the lone hat-trick in that edition.

2017 (Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat)

Samuel Badree’s four-for, which included a hat-trick, went in vain as Royal Challengers Bangalore failed to defend a total of 142. A late blitz by Badree’s fellow West Indian Kieron Pollard helped Mumbai cross the line. It was then Andrew Tye’s turn to pick a hat-trick for Gujarat Lions against Rising Pune Supergiant. His five-wicket haul came in a winning cause. Jaydev Unadkat took the third hat-trick of the edition and helped Rising Pune Supergiant record a narrow 12-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

2019 (Sam Curran, Shreyas Gopal)

Sam Curran registered the first hat-trick of the 2019 season to help Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals in a low-scoring thriller. Shreyas Gopal joined the club in a rain-hit match, becoming the 19th bowler in IPL history to take a hat-trick, doing so against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

(Note: No hat-tricks were recorded in the 2015 and 2018 IPL seasons.)