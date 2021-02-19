Home IPL News IPL 2021 auction: Full list of sold and unsold Australian players Here's the complete list of Australian players and how they fared at the Indian Premier League 2021 Auction in Chennai on Thursday. Team Sportstar 19 February, 2021 10:30 IST Punjab Kings signed Jhye Richardson for Rs 14 crore. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 19 February, 2021 10:30 IST Thirty-five Australians were up for grabs at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction in Chennai on Thursday. While there was no bid for Australia limited overs skipper Aaron Finch and Marnus Labuschagne, teams broke the bank for all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and Jhye Richardson. Here's the complete list of Australian players and how they fared at the auction. IPL 2021 Auction Highlights: Arjun Tendulkar to Mumbai; Morris, Jamieson, Maxwell break bank Australian players signed at the IPL 2021 auctionGlenn Maxwell (RCB) – Rs 14.25 croreJhye Richardson (PK) – Rs 14 croreRiley Meredith (PK) – Rs 8 croreNathan Coulter-Nile (MI) – Rs 5 croreDan Christian (RCB) – Rs 4.80 croreMoises Henriques (PK) – Rs 4.2 croreSteve Smith (DC) – Rs 2.2 croreBen Cutting (KKR) – Rs 75 lakh IPL 2021 Auction: Morris, Moeen, Maxwell gain in bidding frenzy Australian players who went unsoldAlex Carey, Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Marnus Labuschagne, Jason Behrendorff, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Hilton Cartwright, James Faulkner, Joel Paris, Jack Wildermuth, Ben McDermott, Sean Abbott, Mark Steketee, Brendan Doggett, Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Green, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Nathan McAndrew, Xavier Bartlett, Wes Agar, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Max Bryant, Jake Weatherald, Matt Kelly Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.