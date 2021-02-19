IPL News

IPL 2021 auction: Full list of sold and unsold Australian players

Here's the complete list of Australian players and how they fared at the Indian Premier League 2021 Auction in Chennai on Thursday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
19 February, 2021 10:30 IST

Punjab Kings signed Jhye Richardson for Rs 14 crore.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
19 February, 2021 10:30 IST

Thirty-five Australians were up for grabs at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction in Chennai on Thursday. While there was no bid for Australia limited overs skipper Aaron Finch and Marnus Labuschagne, teams broke the bank for all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and Jhye Richardson. Here's the complete list of Australian players and how they fared at the auction.

IPL 2021 Auction Highlights: Arjun Tendulkar to Mumbai; Morris, Jamieson, Maxwell break bank  

Australian players signed at the IPL 2021 auction

  • Glenn Maxwell (RCB) – Rs 14.25 crore
  • Jhye Richardson (PK) – Rs 14 crore
  • Riley Meredith (PK) –  Rs 8 crore
  • Nathan Coulter-Nile (MI) – Rs 5 crore
  • Dan Christian (RCB) – Rs 4.80 crore
  • Moises Henriques (PK) – Rs 4.2 crore
  • Steve Smith (DC) – Rs 2.2 crore
  • Ben Cutting (KKR) – Rs 75 lakh

IPL 2021 Auction: Morris, Moeen, Maxwell gain in bidding frenzy  

Australian players who went unsold

Alex Carey, Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Marnus Labuschagne, Jason Behrendorff, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Hilton Cartwright, James Faulkner, Joel Paris, Jack Wildermuth, Ben McDermott, Sean Abbott, Mark Steketee, Brendan Doggett, Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Green, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Nathan McAndrew, Xavier Bartlett, Wes Agar, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Max Bryant, Jake Weatherald, Matt Kelly