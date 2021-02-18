From Dube to Vihari: Hits and flops at IPL 2021 auction

HITS AT THE AUCTION (INDIAN CAPPED)

Harbhajan Singh (Kolkata Knight Riders) Rs 2 crore: Harbhajan Singh, IPL's fifth-highest wicket-taker, went to Kolkata Knight Riders for his base price of Rs 2 crore. Harbhajan was part of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 but pulled out from the league due to personal reasons. Singh started his IPL career with Mumbai Indians before moving to CSK in 2018. Harbhajan has won the IPL title four times - 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2018.

Kedar Jadhav (Sunrisers Hyderabad) Rs 2 crore: Jadhav was released by the Chennai Super Kings after a poor run in IPL 2020. At Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2020-21, Jadhav made 193 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 132. An unbeaten 45-ball 84 against Chhattisgarh propelled Maharashtra to victory in a chase of 192. His struggles last season notwithstanding, Sunrisers Hyderabad will hope to benefit from Jadhav's all-round prowess.

Shivam Dube (Rajasthan Royals) Rs 4.4 crore: Shivam Dube, who was signed for Rs 5 crore, was released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore this year. Dube was Mumbai's top-scorer in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2020-21 with 161 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 138.79. Dube's ability to use the long handle coupled with a knack to pick wickets at crucial moments will hold Rajasthan Royals in good stead.

Piyush Chawla (Mumbai Indians) Rs 2.4 crore: Chawla was picked by Chennai Super Kings last year but was released ahead of this year’s auction after a rather forgettable show in the IPL 2020. MI director of cricket, Zaheer Khan, believes Chawla’s experience made the side opt for the spinner. MI will be the fourth IPL team he will be playing for; after having represented Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings previously.

FLOPS (INDIAN CAPPED)

Hanuma Vihari (Rs 1 crore): Vihari, who had placed himself under the Rs 1 crore bracket, was one of the most expensive Indian players on offer at the IPL 2021 auction. Vihari has previously played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013, 2015 and also featured in the Delhi Capitals roster in 2019. From 24 IPL matches, he has 284 runs and a sole wicket to his name.