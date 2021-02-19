IPL News

IPL 2021 auction: Full list of sold and unsold England players

Here's the complete list of England players and how they fared at the Indian Premier League 2021 Auction in Chennai on Thursday.

19 February, 2021 10:46 IST

England all-rounder Moeen Ali   -  Getty Images

A total of 16 English players went under the hammer at the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) auction in Chennai on Thursday. While Jason Roy and Alex Hales did not attract any bids, teams forked out millions to acquire the services of Moeen Ali and Tom Curran. Mark Wood had pulled out of the auction on February 17.

Here's the complete list of England players and how they fared

English players signed at the IPL 2021 auction

  • Moeen Ali, Chennai Super Kings, Rs 7 crore
  • Tom Curran, Delhi Capitals, Rs 5.25 crore
  • Sam Billings, Delhi Capitals, Rs 2 crore
  • Dawid Malan, Punjab Kings, Rs 1.5 crore
  • Liam Livingstone, Rajasthan Royals, Rs 75 lakh

English players who went unsold

Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Ben Duckett, Nayan Doshi, Lewis Gregory, Reece Topley, George Garton, Ravi Bopara, Liam Plunkett