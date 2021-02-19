Home IPL News IPL 2021 auction: Full list of sold and unsold England players Here's the complete list of England players and how they fared at the Indian Premier League 2021 Auction in Chennai on Thursday. Team Sportstar 19 February, 2021 10:46 IST England all-rounder Moeen Ali - Getty Images Team Sportstar 19 February, 2021 10:46 IST A total of 16 English players went under the hammer at the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) auction in Chennai on Thursday. While Jason Roy and Alex Hales did not attract any bids, teams forked out millions to acquire the services of Moeen Ali and Tom Curran. Mark Wood had pulled out of the auction on February 17.Here's the complete list of England players and how they fared IPL 2021 Auction Highlights: Arjun Tendulkar to Mumbai; Morris, Jamieson, Maxwell break bank English players signed at the IPL 2021 auctionMoeen Ali, Chennai Super Kings, Rs 7 croreTom Curran, Delhi Capitals, Rs 5.25 croreSam Billings, Delhi Capitals, Rs 2 croreDawid Malan, Punjab Kings, Rs 1.5 croreLiam Livingstone, Rajasthan Royals, Rs 75 lakh IPL 2021 Auction: Morris, Moeen, Maxwell gain in bidding frenzy English players who went unsoldAlex Hales, Jason Roy, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Ben Duckett, Nayan Doshi, Lewis Gregory, Reece Topley, George Garton, Ravi Bopara, Liam Plunkett Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.