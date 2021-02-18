IPL 2021 Auction: Maxwell sold to RCB for Rs 14.25 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore signed Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for Rs 14.25 crore at the IPL 2021 auction in Chennai on Thursday.

It was a fierce bidding war between RCB and Chennai Super Kings before Virat Kohli's RCB edged past MS Dhoni's CSK at the auction table.

In the past, Maxwell has represented Mumbai Indians, the Delhi Daredevils and twice, he has played for the Kings XI Punjab. In 2013, Maxwell was the only IPL millionaire after being picked by Mumbai for US$ 1 million.

Maxwell had opted out of IPL 2019 to focus on the ODI World Cup in England. In the 2020 auction, Maxwell ended up being the second-most expensive signing after the Kings XI Punjab shelled out Rs 10.75 crore (US$1.514 million approx) for him.

However, Maxwell was released by Punjab after a lean IPL 2020, where he managed just 108 runs and picked three wickets in 13 matches.