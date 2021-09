CSK vs KKR Predicted Playing 11 Today's match, IPL 2021 LIVE: Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings vs Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2021 on Sunday at Abu Dhabi.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: (25 MATCHES - CSK 16 |KKR 9)

Chennai has squared off against Kolkata 25 times in the IPL since 2008, holding a 16-9 win-loss record.

Predicted Playing XIs

CSK Predicted 11s: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

KKR Predicted 11s: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

FULL SQUADS:

Team CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Moeen Ali, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma



Team KKR: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Tim Southee, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora

When: Sunday, September 26, 2021

What time does the IPL 2021 Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders start?

The IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders begins at 3:30 PM IST.

WHERE TO WATCH IPL 2021 - CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS live?



IPL 2021 will be aired Live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will be streamed live on Hotstar. You can also follow the live commentary and latest updates of IPL 2021 on https://sportstar.thehindu.com/