CSK captain Dhoni doesn't want to be tough on bowlers after MI loss

Mumbai Indians beat table-topper Chennai Super Kings by four wickets in Delhi on Saturday to consolidate its position in the top-four spots of the 2021 Indian Premier League standings.

The losing captain M. S. Dhoni said his bowlers couldn't execute their plans to perfection in the game but they were not to be solely blamed for the defeat.

"It was a brilliant wicket. The difference was the execution. Not being too tough on bowlers, we dropped catches at crucial intervals. The bowlers need to learn from this," Dhoni told at the post-match interview.

"The wicket was easy to hit. In a tournament like this, you will win and lose a few close games. When you are under the pump, you learn a lot."

Dhoni also claimed that CSK was not thinking about the playoffs yet as there is a still a long way to go in the league stage of the ongoing IPL season.

"Irrespective of where we are in the points table, we take one game at a time. We never focus where we are standing on the table. That's been our best principle along the way," he added.

Meanwhile, MI skipper Rohit Sharma was awestruck with how Kieron Pollard took his team over the line on the night with an unbeaten knock of 87 runs off 34 balls.

"Probably one of the best T20 games I've ever been part of. I have never seen a chase like that before. One of best innings from Polly. Good pitch, smaller ground and we wanted to stay positive," he said.

Rohit also credited the opening partnership he shared with Quinton de Kock and the support Krunal Pandya gave Pollard in the middle as reasons for the victory.

"We just wanted to go there and express ourselves. A decent start and a good partnership at the top followed by the Krunal-Pollard partnership were crucial. When chasing a high score, you want your power-hitters to bat as many balls as possible and that's what happened," he concluded.