IPL 2021 CSK vs RR, Preview: Chennai, Rajasthan seek early momentum

Given the right conditions, Chennai Super Kings’ bowling can be incisive. Rahul Chahar and company can inflict some serious damage.

Like at the other night at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, there was some seam movement and Chahar, his fingers behind the seam and wrist position exemplary, scalped four in a vicious opening burst against Punjab Kings.

CSK vs RR Match Prediction IPL 2021 LIVE Updates: When and where to watch CSK vs RR today's match Online, TV at 7:30 PM IST

Chahar will once again be a threat when CSK takes on Rajasthan Royals on what could be a lively Wankhede pitch on Monday. The Chennai franchise also has the left-arm swing of the versatile Sam Curran.

Rajasthan Royals too, are coming off a win, clinching a humdinger against the strong Delhi Capitals. That was a game when the batting heroics of South African all-rounder Chris Morris settled the issue.

The victory over Punjab Kings notwithstanding, CSK needs to iron out chinks. There are lessons to be learnt from wins too.

IPL 2021 Match 12: CSK vs RR - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers

Ruturaj Gaikwad made a fine impression last season with his cultured strokeplay. This time around, the opener, rather loose outside off, is being taken out early.

M.S. Dhoni, though, believes in giving his players a run.

Then CSK has a problem with Suresh Raina. The southpaw appeared vulnerable when Punjab Kings' pacemen probed him with short-pitched delivery. Raina eventually perished to a lifter.

Raina has a stupendous record in IPL but is bound to be targeted with short-pitched bowling from the Royals. On the positive side, Moeen Ali has been striking beautifully and bowling his off-spinners efficiently.

Rajasthan will be without two key players, both injured, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer.

But then, skipper Sanju Samson, who appears to be settling into his role well, is in roaring form. The side, however, seeks runs from the game-changing Jos Buttler.

Then there is the Morris factor. This could be a mouth-watering clash.

Complete Squads:

CSK Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, Jason Behrendorff

RR Squad: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh