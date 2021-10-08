IPL 2021 IPL News IPL News IPL 2021: Warner posts emotional message for SRH fans - 'My family and I are going to miss you all' David Warner posted an emotional message on his social media account on Friday, as Sunrisers Hyderabad faced Mumbai Indians in the last group fixture of IPL 2021. Team Sportstar 08 October, 2021 20:26 IST David Warner guided SRH to a title win in 2016. - IPL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 08 October, 2021 20:26 IST David Warner posted an emotional message on his social media account on Friday, as Sunrisers Hyderabad faced Mumbai Indians in the last group fixture of IPL 2021.An out-of-favour Warner, who was stripped off captaincy earlier this year, played just two matches in the United Arab Emirates leg. READ: Australia set to continue with Finch-Warner opening pair"Thank You for the memories created. To all the fans, you have been a driving force for our team always to give 100%. I can’t thank you all enough for the support shown. It’s been a great ride. My family and I are going to miss you all!! #respect #cricket #hyderabad One last effort today,” Warner wrote in a message on Instagram.Warner guided SRH to a title win in 2016 and won Orange Cap three times - in 2015, 2017 and 2019. With the T20 World Cup set to begin next week, Australia captain Aaron Finch has indicated that he will continue to open the innings with Warner. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :