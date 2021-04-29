Morgan: Shaw played brilliantly, nothing much we could do

A blistering assault by Prithvi Shaw pulverised Kolkata Knight Riders as Delhi Capitals waltzed home by seven wickets in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

KKR's attack looked toothless on this occasion as Delhi's batsmen adapted and thrived. Shivam Mavi bore the brunt of Shaw's blade as the diminutive opener hit six successive fours off his first over. He was eventually dismissed for a 41-ball 82 but the damage was done.

KKR captain Morgan lauded Shaw's effort. "Shaw played brilliantly, nothing much we could do. Also shows how good the surface was. We weren’t good enough with all departments," Morgan said after the match.

Pat Cummins, who took 3 for 24, was introduced into the attack only in the sixth over. Morgan explained the rationale behind the decision. "He [Cummins] has been bowled earlier with the new ball [last season]. Mavi bowled four on the trot last game and bowled well. Moving forward, we need our big-name players to get into the action. You need to be honest and realistic. Otherwise, you are doing a disservice to the guys in the change room."

Pant on Delhi's win

Speaking after the win, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant highlighted that the batsmen aimed to increase the net run-rate towards the fag end of the chase. I was telling Shaw to play the normal game. In these kinds of matches, we can afford to think about the net run-rate because the match was done by the 12-13th over. We tell everyone to enjoy the cricket and do what they can best. In the last match, we lost by just one run. We just told them not to change our process. If you trust the process, you get the result," said Pant.

Rishabh Pant's Capitals bounced back from its one-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore to jump to the second spot in points table with its fifth win. It next face Punjab Kings on Sunday while Kolkata takes on Bangalore on Monday.