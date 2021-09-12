IPL 2021: Pant, Ashwin, Rahane of Delhi Capitals undergo COVID-19 tests in Dubai

The Delhi Capitals players who were part of the Indian squad for the Test series against England landed in Dubai on Sunday for the second half of IPL 2021.

Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Umesh Yadav also underwent COVID-19 tests upon arrival.

The players will now be serving a mandatory six-day hard quarantine, as per IPL protocols, during which they will be tested thrice. Thereafter, they will be free to join the rest of the squad in the bio-bubble.

The tournament restarts on September 19 with Chennai Super Kings taking on the Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Stadium.