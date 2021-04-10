Dhoni rues lack of application from CSK bowlers after seven-wicket defeat

Chennai Super Kings captain M.S. Dhoni felt his team was perhaps 15-20 runs short of a competitive score after Delhi Capitals cantered home with seven wickets and eight balls to spare in an IPL 2021 encounter on Saturday.

"When you have dew, you have to get extra runs. 7.30 pm start means opposition will have less amount of dew, and we have to score those 15-20 runs extra," Dhoni said after the match.

CSK vs DC, IPL 2021 Highlights: Delhi Capitals beats Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets

Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw made light work of the 189-run target with a 138-run opening partnership off just 82 deliveries. If Shaw's 38-ball 72 broke the back of Chennai's bowling, then Dhawan's 54-ball 85 nipped their comeback hopes in the bud. "As far as bowling was concerned, we could have done better. Their batters were hitting over the top. There were some boundary deliveries where the execution wasn't nice. We will learn from this," Dhoni said.

CSK crawled to 33 for 2 in the Powerplay before Suresh Raina's fifty coupled with cameos from Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja vaulted Chennai to 188. Dhoni lauded the batsmen. "A lot depended on how much dew you would get. That's the reason we wanted to get as many runs as possible. The pitch was a bit tacky to start with, and the batsmen did well to get to 188. If we get dew consistently, then 200 will be a must on a pitch like this."