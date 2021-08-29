Chameera, Hasaranga get NOC from Sri Lanka Cricket to participate in IPL 2021

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Sunday granted permission to pacer Dushmantha Chameera and all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga to participate in the remainder of the 2021 Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates.

The 'No Objection Certificate' for the duo was granted by the Board after consultation with its Technical Advisory Committee.

Chameera and Hasaranga will be joining the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) following the completion of the South Africa tour.

"The two players will rejoin the national squad on October 10 to play in the two warm-up games prior to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers," the official statement read.

The IPL 2021 is set to resume on September 19.