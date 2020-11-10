Full auction likely ahead of IPL 2021

As the most challenging edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) comes to an end, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has seemingly begun preparations for the next edition of the T20 league. In fact, in all likelihood, contrary to the popular belief, the BCCI is likely to coduct a full auction ahead of the next edition.



Sportstar understands that the BCCI hierarchy has indicated it to the franchises informally that the full auction will be scheduled early next year, with an eye on the IPL’s supposed return to India after the 2020 edition was rescheduled in United Arab Emirates due to the pandemic.



READ| Ponting warns MI on eve of IPL final, says DC’s best still to come

According to a BCCI insider, the full auction is being planned since “the BCCI has plans to add a ninth team” to the IPL fold for the 2021 edition. The move, according to the insider, is aimed at striking a financial balance in the aftermath of the pandemic.

READ| Natarajan's journey - a story of guts and glory



Should the BCCI - embroiled in administrative muddle with top office-bearers whose term is over sticking to their positions hoping for the apex court to hear their plea - decide to float a tender, a corporate giant is likely to go all out for bagging a new franchise based in Ahmedabad. The Gujarat Cricket Association has refurbirshed the international stadium in Ahmedabad with a record capacity of 1,10,000.

READ| MI vs DC: Rohit optimistic about Boult's availability for IPL final against Delhi



BCCI president Sourav Ganguly last week had said that the discussion over the structure for IPL 2021 are ongoing and a decision will be taken in due course.