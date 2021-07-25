Home IPL News Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues KKR, IPL Schedule 2021: Check the complete list of Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2021 fixtures, match timings. Team Sportstar Kolkata 25 July, 2021 19:57 IST KKR will begin its campaign against RCB. Team Sportstar Kolkata 25 July, 2021 19:57 IST Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders.1. 20-09-2021 – Abu Dhabi – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30pm2. 23-09 – Abu Dhabi – Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7.30pm3. 26-09 – Abu Dhabi – Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 3.30pm4. 28-09 – Sharjah – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, 3.30pmALSO READ | IPL schedule 2021, full match time table, venues, timings and date5. 01-10 – Dubai – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, 7.30pm6. 03-10 – Dubai – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30pm7. 07-10 – Sharjah – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :