Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues

Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders.

1. 20-09-2021 – Abu Dhabi – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30pm

2. 23-09 – Abu Dhabi – Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7.30pm

3. 26-09 – Abu Dhabi – Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 3.30pm

4. 28-09 – Sharjah – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, 3.30pm

ALSO READ | IPL schedule 2021, full match time table, venues, timings and date

5. 01-10 – Dubai – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, 7.30pm

6. 03-10 – Dubai – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30pm

7. 07-10 – Sharjah – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm