IPL 2021 IPL News IPL News Harshal Patel breaks IPL record for most wickets by an uncapped bowler in a season IPL 2021, RR vs RCB: Harshal's tally of 26 wickets helped him surpass his teammate Yuzvendra Chahal's record for most wickets by an uncapped bowler in a season. Team Sportstar 29 September, 2021 21:43 IST Harshal picked up three wickets in the final over of the Rajasthan innings and restricted it to 149 for nine in 20 overs. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 29 September, 2021 21:43 IST Royal Challengers Bangalore seamer Harshal Patel broke the record for most wickets by an uncapped player in an IPL season on Wednesday.Harshal, the current purple-cap holder in IPL 2021, achieved the feat during RCB's clash against Rajasthan Royals in Dubai. Harshal picked up three wickets in the final over of the Rajasthan innings and restricted it to 149 for nine in 20 overs. Harshal's tally of 26 wickets helped him surpass his teammate Yuzvendra Chahal's record for most wickets by an uncapped player in a season (23) - set in 2015 in his maiden year for the franchise. FOLLOW LIVE: RR vs RCB, IPL 2021 LIVE Score Updates: Bangalore needs 150 to win The 2021 season has been a breakout year for Harshal who was traded into the Kohli-led franchise earlier this year from Delhi Capitals.In his nine-season IPL career, the 30-year-old has racked up 72 wickets in 59 matches with alone five-wicket haul that came earlier this year against Mumbai Indians. Harshal also picked up a sensational hat-trick in RCB's previous match against MI last Sunday. Most wickets in a season by an uncapped bowler in IPLHarshal Patel (RCB) - 26*, 2021Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) - 23, 2015Sreenath Aravind (RCB) - 21, 2011Siddarth Kaul (SRH) - 21, 2018 Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :