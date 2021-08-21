Home IPL News IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler to miss the UAE leg Rajasthan Royals' English recruit Jos Buttler won't be available for the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), which begins in the UAE on September 19. Team Sportstar 21 August, 2021 19:43 IST Jos Buttler was among the England cricketers who featured in the India leg of IPL 2021. - IPL Team Sportstar 21 August, 2021 19:43 IST Rajasthan Royals' English recruit Jos Buttler won't be available for the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which begins in the United Arab Emirates on September 19."Jos Buttler will not be part of the remainder of #IPL2021, as he and Louise are expecting a second child soon. We wish them well, and can't wait for the newest member of the #RoyalsFamily," the franchise tweeted.READ: Rajasthan Royals ropes in Glenn PhillipsEarlier, two other English players - Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer - were unavailable for the tournament this season, forcing Royals to look for substitutes. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :