IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler to miss the UAE leg

Rajasthan Royals' English recruit Jos Buttler won't be available for the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which begins in the United Arab Emirates on September 19.

"Jos Buttler will not be part of the remainder of #IPL2021, as he and Louise are expecting a second child soon. We wish them well, and can't wait for the newest member of the #RoyalsFamily," the franchise tweeted.

Earlier, two other English players - Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer - were unavailable for the tournament this season, forcing Royals to look for substitutes.