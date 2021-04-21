IPL 2021: Kiran More recovers from COVID-19, fit to join Mumbai Indians' bio-bubble

Former India cricketer and Mumbai Indians' wicketkeeping consultant Kiran More has recovered from COVID-19 and is 'fit' to the rejoin the bio-bubble for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Kiran More has recovered from COVID-19 and has completed medically supervised isolation. More has tested negative in three RT-PCR tests," Mumbai Indians confirmed in a statement.

"Our medical team in consultation with BCCI have determined Kiran More fit to rejoin the MI bio-bubble in adherence with BCCI guidelines," the franchise stated.

On April 6, the franchise had confirmed that More had tested positive for the virus and was in isolation.