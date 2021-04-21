Home IPL News IPL 2021: Kiran More recovers from COVID-19, fit to join Mumbai Indians' bio-bubble Kiran More has recovered from COVID-19 and is 'fit' to the rejoin the bio-bubble for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). Team Sportstar 21 April, 2021 18:14 IST Kiran More is the Mumbai Indians scout and wicketkeeping consultant. - Shanker Chakravarty Team Sportstar 21 April, 2021 18:14 IST Former India cricketer and Mumbai Indians' wicketkeeping consultant Kiran More has recovered from COVID-19 and is 'fit' to the rejoin the bio-bubble for the Indian Premier League (IPL)."Kiran More has recovered from COVID-19 and has completed medically supervised isolation. More has tested negative in three RT-PCR tests," Mumbai Indians confirmed in a statement.READ: Mumbai Indians' wicketkeeping consultant Kiran More tests positive for COVID-19"Our medical team in consultation with BCCI have determined Kiran More fit to rejoin the MI bio-bubble in adherence with BCCI guidelines," the franchise stated.On April 6, the franchise had confirmed that More had tested positive for the virus and was in isolation. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.