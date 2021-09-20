IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR Predicted Playing 11 Today's Match Live: Hasaranga, Jamieson likely to play

RCB, on a roll before the IPL was suspended, will look to return to winning ways when it takes on KKR in its opening match of the second leg at Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Predicted Playing XI for today's match

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (capt), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Where to watch today's match?

The IPL 2021 match between RCB and KKR will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.