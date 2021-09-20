IPL News IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR Predicted Playing 11 Today's Match Live: Hasaranga, Jamieson likely to play KKR vs RCB, IPL 2021 LIVE: Catch updates of today's playing 11 updates from the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 20 September, 2021 10:55 IST Both sides will hope to get off to a winning start when IPL 2021 Phase 2 continues on Monday. - Sportzpics Team Sportstar Last Updated: 20 September, 2021 10:55 IST RCB, on a roll before the IPL was suspended, will look to return to winning ways when it takes on KKR in its opening match of the second leg at Abu Dhabi on Monday. RCB vs KKR Head to Head IPL phase 2 2021: Full squads, where to watch, key stats IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team preview, new signings, withdrawals and all you need to know IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team preview, new signings, withdrawals and all you need to know Predicted Playing XI for today's matchKolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (capt), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh KrishnaRoyal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal Where to watch today's match?The IPL 2021 match between RCB and KKR will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.