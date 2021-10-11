IPL News KKR vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2021 Eliminator live: Kohli's Bangalore vs Morgan's Kolkata KKR vs RCB, IPL 2021 Eliminator: Catch updates of today's playing 11 updates from the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 11 October, 2021 11:48 IST RCB captain Virat Kohli celebrates a wicket. - Sportzpics for IPL Team Sportstar Last Updated: 11 October, 2021 11:48 IST Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders will meet in a clash of equals in the IPL Eliminator at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.Predicted Playing XIKolkata Knight Riders Predicted Playing 11: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (capt), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh KrishnaRoyal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Playing 11: Virat Kohli (capt), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, George Garton, Dan Christian, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal IPL Eliminator RCB vs KKR preview: The clash of equals in road to final Where to watch IPL 2021 today's match?The IPL 2021 match between RCB and KKR will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.