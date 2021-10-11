KKR vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2021 Eliminator live: Kohli's Bangalore vs Morgan's Kolkata

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders will meet in a clash of equals in the IPL Eliminator at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Predicted Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Playing 11: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (capt), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Playing 11: Virat Kohli (capt), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, George Garton, Dan Christian, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

IPL Eliminator RCB vs KKR preview: The clash of equals in road to final

Where to watch IPL 2021 today's match?

The IPL 2021 match between RCB and KKR will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.