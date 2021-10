KKR vs SRH Head to Head IPL 2021 Phase 2: Full squads, key stats and records, where to watch

Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.

SPAN: 2013-2021

HEAD TO HEAD

Matches: 20

Won: KKR-13, SRH-7

HS (KKR) vs SRH: 187

LS (KKR) vs SRH: 130

HS (SRH) vs KKR: 209

LS (SRH) vs KKR: 128

STARS FROM THE FIXTURE

Rank Best Batsmen Team Runs Scored 1. David Warner SRH (2014 - Present) 619 2. Robin Uthappa KKR (2014-2019) 426 3. Shikhar Dhawan SRH (2013-2018) 380 Rank Best Bowlers Team Wickets Taken 1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH (2014 - Present) 20 2. Umesh Yadav KKR (2014-2017) 11 3. Rashid Khan SRH (2017 - Present) 11

STARS FROM LAST SEASON

Rank Best Batsmen Team Runs Scored 1. David Warner SRH 548 2. Shubman Gill KKR 440 3. Manish Pandey SRH 425 Rank Best Bowlers Team Wickets Taken 1. Rashid Khan SRH 20 2. Varun Chakravarthy KKR 17 3. T Natarajan CSK 16

Where to watch today's match?

The IPL 2021 match between KKR and SRH will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30pm. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.