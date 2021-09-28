IPL 2021: Last two league phase matches to be played concurrently

In a first, the last two league matches of IPL 2021 will be played concurrently on October 8.

In its meeting on Tuesday, the IPL Governing Council decided that on the last day of the league stage, instead of having one afternoon match and one evening match, both the fixtures - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians and RCB vs Delhi Capitals - will be played simultaneously at 7.30 pm IST.

As per original schedule, Mumbai Indians was to play SRH at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 3.30pm, while RCB was to take on DC in Dubai at 7.30pm.