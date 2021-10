CSK vs DC Toss Today Match IPL 2021 live: Will coin flip favour Dhoni or Pant in Dubai

DELHI CAPITALS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - 2020

TOTAL MATCHES: 17

TOSSES WON: 10 LOST: 7

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 3/10 MATCHES LOST: 7/10

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 6/7 MATCHES LOST: 1/7

MATCH RESULTS:

DC V KXIP - KXIP WON THE TOSS - DC FORCED TO BAT - DC WON BY super over

DC V CSK - CSK WON THE TOSS - DC FORCED TO BAT - DC WON BY 44 runs

SRH V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - DC CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH WON BY 15 runs

DC V KKR - KKR WON THE TOSS - DC FORCED TO BAT - DC WON BY 18 runs

DC V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - DC FORCED TO BAT - DC WON BY 59 runs

DC V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - DC FORCED TO BAT - DC WON BY 46 runs

DC V MI - DC WON THE TOSS - DC CHOSE TO BAT - MI WON BY 5 wickets

RR V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - DC CHOSE TO BAT - DC WON BY 13 runs

CSK V DC - CSK WON THE TOSS - DC FORCED TO FIELD - DC WON BY 5 wickets

KXIP V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - DC CHOSE TO BAT - KXIP WON BY 5 wickets

KKR V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - DC CHOSE TO FIELD - KKR WON BY 59 runs

DC V SRH - DC WON THE TOSS - DC CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH WON BY 88 runs

MI V DC - MI WON THE TOSS - DC FORCED TO BAT - MI WON BY 9 wickets

RCB V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - DC CHOSE TO FIELD - DC WON BY 6 wickets

PLAYOFFS

MI V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - DC CHOSE TO FIELD - MI WON BY 57 runs

DC V SRH - DC WON THE TOSS - DC CHOSE TO BAT - DC WON BY 17 runs

MI V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - DC CHOSE TO BAT - MI WON BY 5 wickets

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - 2020

TOTAL MATCHES: 14

TOSSES WON: 8 LOST:6

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 5/8 MATCHES LOST: 3/8

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 2/6 MATCHES LOST: 4/6

MATCH RESULTS:

MI V CSK - CSK WON THE TOSS - CSK CHOSE TO FIELD - CSK WON BY 5 wickets

RR V CSK - CSK WON THE TOSS - CSK CHOSE TO FIELD - CSK WON BY 4 wickets

DC V CSK - CSK WON THE TOSS - CSK CHOSE TO FIELD - DC WON BY 44 runs

SRH V CSK - SRH WON THE TOSS - CSK FORCED TO FIELD - SRH WON BY 7 runs

CSK V KXIP - KXIP WON THE TOSS - CSK FORCED TO FIELD - CSK WON BY 10 wickets

KKR V CSK - KKR WON THE TOSS - CSK FORCED TO FIELD - KKR WON BY 10 runs

RCB V CSK - RCB WON THE TOSS - CSK FORCED TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 37 runs

CSK V SRH - CSK WON THE TOSS - CSK CHOSE TO BAT - CSK WON BY 20 runs

CSK V DC - CSK WON THE TOSS - CSK CHOSE TO BAT - DC WON BY 5 wickets

CSK V RR - CSK WON THE TOSS - CSK CHOSE TO BAT - RR WON BY 7 wickets

CSK V MI - MI WON THE TOSS - CSK FORCED TO BAT - MI WON BY 10 wickets

CSK V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - CSK FORCED TO FIELD - CSK WON BY 8 wickets

CSK V KKR - CSK WON THE TOSS - CSK CHOSE TO FIELD - CSK WON BY 6 wickets

KXIP V CSK - CSK WON THE TOSS - CSK CHOSE TO FIELD - CSK WON BY 9 wickets