IPL 2021, Match 27: MI vs CSK - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers

IPL 2021: MI v CSK- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 champion Mumbai Indians (MI) will play the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 27 of the tournament on May 1 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Head to head record (32 matches: MI 19 | CSK 13)

MI and CSK have developed quite some rivalry between them over the 13 editions of the IPL. Both teams are known for having a fierce winning mentality and matches between MI and CSK are usually a treat to watch, especially for neutrals. Out of the 32 times, the teams have clashed against one another, MI has won 19 times while CSK’s win count stands at 13.

Last IPL meeting

Despite sharing an overall competitive rivalry, MI has dominated CSK in the last five encounters winning four matches.

MI and CSK last played each other on Oct 23, 2020, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium where Mumbai Indians (116/0 in 12.2 overs) beat Chennai Super Kings (114/9 in 20 overs).

On a day of a humiliating defeat for CSK, Trent Boult of MI was the man of the match for his heroics with the ball.

Bowling first, MI scalped four wickets in the first three overs courtesy Boult and Bumrah, which crushed CSK’s morale. A commendable effort by CSK batsman Sam Curran where he scored 52 dragged CSK past the 100-run mark.

With the bat, MI showed the same efficiency as Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock racked up 52 runs in the powerplay. Never really losing momentum, their partnership sealed a comfortable 10-wickets victory for MI.

The first leg between the two sides was the IPL opener for the 2020 season at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi where CSK comfortbly brushed aside the defending champion. CSK (166/5 in 19.2 overs) beat MI (162/9 in 20 overs).

Top performers in the fixture

Rank Batsman Runs scored 1. Suresh Raina (CSK: 2008-2015, 2018-Present) 730 2. Rohit Sharma (MI: 2011-Present) 658 3. MS Dhoni (CSK: 2008-2015, 2018-Present) 643 Rank Bowler Wickets taken 1. Lasith Malinga (MI: 2008-2020) 37 2. Dwayne Bravo (CSK: 2011-2015, 2018-Present) 27 3. Harbhajan Singh (MI: 2008-2017) 26

Top performers last season