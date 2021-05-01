Home IPL News IPL 2021, Match 27: MI vs CSK - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers IPL 2021, MI vs CSK: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians has won four of its last five meetings against Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. Team Sportstar 01 May, 2021 07:05 IST Having won just one of the last five encounters against Mumbai Indians, the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will try to improve the record come Saturday. - THE HINDU Team Sportstar 01 May, 2021 07:05 IST IPL 2021: MI v CSK- Head-to-head record, players to watch out forIndian Premier League (IPL) 2020 champion Mumbai Indians (MI) will play the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 27 of the tournament on May 1 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.Head to head record (32 matches: MI 19 | CSK 13)MI and CSK have developed quite some rivalry between them over the 13 editions of the IPL. Both teams are known for having a fierce winning mentality and matches between MI and CSK are usually a treat to watch, especially for neutrals. Out of the 32 times, the teams have clashed against one another, MI has won 19 times while CSK’s win count stands at 13. IPL 2021 preview: Table-topper CSK ready for Mumbai Indians challenge Last IPL meetingDespite sharing an overall competitive rivalry, MI has dominated CSK in the last five encounters winning four matches.MI and CSK last played each other on Oct 23, 2020, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium where Mumbai Indians (116/0 in 12.2 overs) beat Chennai Super Kings (114/9 in 20 overs).On a day of a humiliating defeat for CSK, Trent Boult of MI was the man of the match for his heroics with the ball.Bowling first, MI scalped four wickets in the first three overs courtesy Boult and Bumrah, which crushed CSK’s morale. A commendable effort by CSK batsman Sam Curran where he scored 52 dragged CSK past the 100-run mark.With the bat, MI showed the same efficiency as Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock racked up 52 runs in the powerplay. Never really losing momentum, their partnership sealed a comfortable 10-wickets victory for MI.The first leg between the two sides was the IPL opener for the 2020 season at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi where CSK comfortbly brushed aside the defending champion. CSK (166/5 in 19.2 overs) beat MI (162/9 in 20 overs).Top performers in the fixtureRankBatsmanRuns scored1.Suresh Raina (CSK: 2008-2015, 2018-Present)7302.Rohit Sharma (MI: 2011-Present)6583.MS Dhoni (CSK: 2008-2015, 2018-Present)643RankBowlerWickets taken1.Lasith Malinga (MI: 2008-2020)372.Dwayne Bravo (CSK: 2011-2015, 2018-Present)273.Harbhajan Singh (MI: 2008-2017)26 Top performers last seasonRankBatsmanRuns scored1.Ishan Kishan (MI)5162.Quinton de Kock (MI)5033.Suryakumar Yadav (MI)480RankBowlerWickets taken1.Jasprit Bumrah (MI)272.Trent Boult (MI)253.Rahul Chahar (MI)15 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.