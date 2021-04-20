MI vs DC: Dhawan first player to score 5000 runs as opener in IPL

Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday became the first player to complete 5000 runs as an opener in Indian Premier League history when he crossed the 24-run mark for Delhi Capitals against Mumbai Indians.

Chasing 138 runs for the victory at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, DC lost Prithvi Shaw early for 7, caught and bowled by MI off-spinner Jayant Yadav, who had replaced Adam Milne in the playing XI ahead of the game.

FOLLOW LIVE | IPL 2021, MI vs DC Live Score: Dhawan, Smith rebuild after Mumbai gets Shaw for 7

That is when Steve Smith joined Dhawan in the middle. The duo went on to put up a 50-run partnership for the second wicket. After Smith was dismissed for 33 by Kieron Pollard, Dhawan reached the milestone in the 11th over.

The 35-year-old opener is the third highest run scorer in IPL history, behind Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina. He is the current orange cap holder (most runs) of the 2021 edition.

Overall, Dhawan has scored two centuries and 43 fifties in 180 IPL appearances, which includes 618 boundaries and 112 sixes.