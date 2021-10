MI vs DC Predicted Playing 11 Today Match, IPL 2021 Live: Where to watch match?

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2021 in Sharjah on Saturday.

Here's a look at the predicted 11 for the match:

Mumbai Indians Probable 11: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Delhi Capitals Probable 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

Where to watch today's match?

The IPL 2021 match between MI and DC will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 3:30pm. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.