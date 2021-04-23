Home IPL News IPL 2021: Natarajan to undergo knee surgery T Natarajan, who was ruled out of IPL 2021 due to a knee injury, will have to undergo a surgery. Team Sportstar Mumbai 23 April, 2021 17:46 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer T Natarajan was ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season after failing to recover from a knee injury - Sportzpics/BCCI Team Sportstar Mumbai 23 April, 2021 17:46 IST T Natarajan, who was ruled out of IPL 2021 due to a knee injury, will have to undergo a surgery."I am sad to miss the remaining games (this IPL). Since I played well last season and went on to play for India, my expectations were high. Unfortunately, I have to undergo knee surgery and will miss this season," he said in a video posted by Sunrisers Hyderabad on its official Twitter handle.READ: Natarajan ruled out of IPL 2021 due to knee injuryHe, however, did not specify when the surgery will take place. "I have no words to say right now. I wish Sunrisers to go out and win every game this season. Best wishes," added the bowler.The 30-year-old will miss the tournament after his knee injury flared up again. The yorker specialist featured in just two IPL games this season. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.