IPL 2021: Natarajan to undergo knee surgery

T Natarajan, who was ruled out of IPL 2021 due to a knee injury, will have to undergo a surgery.

"I am sad to miss the remaining games (this IPL). Since I played well last season and went on to play for India, my expectations were high. Unfortunately, I have to undergo knee surgery and will miss this season," he said in a video posted by Sunrisers Hyderabad on its official Twitter handle.

He, however, did not specify when the surgery will take place.

"I have no words to say right now. I wish Sunrisers to go out and win every game this season. Best wishes," added the bowler.

The 30-year-old will miss the tournament after his knee injury flared up again. The yorker specialist featured in just two IPL games this season.