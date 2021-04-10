IPL 2021: Pant tips hat to Dhoni after leading Delhi to win over CSK

Rishabh Pant got off to a winning start as the skipper of Delhi Capitals as his side thrashed Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

"It always feels good when you get the win in the end," said Pant. "It was very special walking out for the toss with MS. He has been my go-to man. I have learnt a lot from him."

After a good recovery from Suresh Raina, who scored 54 off 36, Delhi bowlers restricted CSK to 188.

"In the middle phase, I was under some pressure. But Avesh [Khan] and Tom [Curran] did well in the middle to restrict them to 188. We were thinking as to what we will do without [Anrich] Nortje and [Kagiso] Rabada and I thought we had to do with the options we have," explained Pant.

Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan laid the foundation in the chase with a 138-run opening wicket partnership in 13.3 overs.

On the approach, Pant said, "No, there was no effort for the NRR as it is still early stages in the tournament. Prithvi and Shikhar did well for us in the powerplay. They kept it simple and played some good cricketing shots."