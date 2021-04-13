IPL 2021: Rahul, Hooda blitz down Samson's heroics as Punjab get off to winning start

Is there something in a name?

Punjab Kings could well be thinking there is -- unlike William Shakespeare -- after its thrilling four-run victory over Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday night. The team that had been known as Kings XI Punjab till last season must be pleased with a winning start to its campaign in IPL 14.

It would be unfair to skipper K.L. Rahul (91, 50b, 7x4, 5x6) and Deepak Hooda (64, 28b, 4x4, 6x6) though to credit Punjab's victory merely to a change in nomenclature. The gentle class of Rahul combined with the brutal hitting from Hooda, as the duo helped Punjab post 221 for six after being put in.

AS IT HAPPENED

In the end, that would prove enough to nullify a brilliant 119 off 63 balls (12x4, 7x6) from the Royals skipper Sanju Samson, who was out off the last ball, caught by Hooda near the long-off boundary off Arshdeep Singh when five runs were needed. He had nearly pulled off a heist in his first match as captain.

A dejected Sanju Samson at the end of the match. PHOTO: BCCI/IPL

The Royals' chase had got off to a disastrous start when Ben Stokes was caught and bowled by Mohammed Shami with the third ball of the innings. It would have been worse if Rahul hadn't dropped his counterpart Samson off Arshdeep a little later. He gave another chance and also survived an lbw verdict thanks to a successful DRS call, on his way to his third IPL hundred.

Nobody else went past 25. He was, however, given excellent support down the order by Shivam Dube (23) and Riyan Parag (25) after Royals were reduced to 70 for three when Jos Buttler (25) was cleaned up by Jhye Richardson.

Earlier, Rahul and Hooda put on 105 for the third wicket off just 46 balls, after a 28-ball 40 from Chris Gayle. Among the bowlers, debutant Chetan Sakariya stood out.

Rahul and Hooda put on 105 for the third wicket off just 46 balls. PHOTO: BCCI/IPL

The 22-year-old left-arm seamer put behind him the tragedy of his younger brother, who died by suicide just three months ago, to claim three for 31 off four overs. He also took what could be one of the catches of the season. He flew, like a goalkeeper, to his left and came up with a two-handed blinder to send Nicholas Pooran back for a golden duck off Chris Morris.

A little later, Rahul Tewatia also came up with a stunner to destroy his namesake Rahul’s hopes of a hundred with a juggling act near the mid-wicket boundary off Sakariya.