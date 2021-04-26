Super Over defeat to Delhi a 'tough one', says SRH skipper Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner described the Super Over defeat to Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday a tough one to take.

"It's a tough one. The way our bowlers came back after the powerplay was fantastic. We knew on this surface if you got off to a flier it is always going to be tough in the middle, the bowlers executed well," said Warner.

"I thought Vijay [Shankar], who is not one of our strike bowlers, bowled fantastically, could have bowled him an extra one, that's the handiness of having him in the middle but the bowlers got us to a good total to chase."

SRH's batting faltered through the chase but for Jonny Bairstow (38) and Kane Williamson's (66 not out) efforts.

On the chase, the Australian said, "Obviously Jonny at the top of the order and Kane taking it deep, we couldn't bat well in the middle overs. It depends on the selectors, it was a harsh call as per my opinion [On leaving out Manish Pandey].

"But at the end of the day, it is a decision that they took and you cannot discredit Virat [Singh], he's a very good player and the surface was difficult. They bowled well in the middle and made it challenging for us. If you hit the ball to a world class fielder, you are going to get run out 9 times out of 10 [about his run out]."