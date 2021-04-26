IPL 2021 Orange Cap latest table today: Dhawan leads tally with 259 runs

IPL 2021: Orange Cap

The Orange Cap is awarded to the leading run-scorer every season. Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul won the orange cap last season, having scored 670 runs.

Here are the leading run-getters of the 2021 IPL season so far:

IPL Schedule 2021, Full Match Time Table, Venues, Timings and Date

Here are the top-run scorers of the 2021 IPL season so far:

Rank Name Apps Runs HS 100s 50s SR 1 Shikhar Dhawan 5 259 92 0 2 142.30 2 KL Rahul 5 221 91 0 3 133.13 3 Faf du Plessis 5 214 95* 0 2 138.96 4 Jonny Bairstow 5 211 63* 0 2 141.61 5 Rohit Sharma 5 201 63 0 2 130.51

Note: The table will be updated at the end of each match.

ORANGE CAP HOLDERS FROM PREVIOUS SEASONS