IPL 2021 Orange Cap latest table today: Dhawan leads tally with 259 runs IPL 2021: Here is the updated table of the orange cap holder in the ongoing IPL season. DC's Shikhar Dhawan is the current orange cap holder with 259 runs. 26 April, 2021 11:23 IST Shikhar Dhawan has been in sublime form in IPL 2021. - BCCI/IPL IPL 2021: Orange CapThe Orange Cap is awarded to the leading run-scorer every season. Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul won the orange cap last season, having scored 670 runs.Here are the leading run-getters of the 2021 IPL season so far: IPL Schedule 2021, Full Match Time Table, Venues, Timings and Date Here are the top-run scorers of the 2021 IPL season so far:RankNameAppsRunsHS100s50sSR1Shikhar Dhawan52599202142.302KL Rahul52219103133.133Faf du Plessis 521495*02138.964Jonny Bairstow521163*02141.615Rohit Sharma52016302130.51 Note: The table will be updated at the end of each match. ORANGE CAP HOLDERS FROM PREVIOUS SEASONS 2008 - Shaun Marsh (Kings XI Punjab):Matches: 11, Runs: 616, Avg: 68.44, Strike Rate: 139.68 100s: 1, 50s: 5 2009 - Matthew Hayden (Chennai Super Kings):Matches: 12, Runs: 572, Avg: 52, Strike Rate: 144.81, 100s: -, 50s: 5 2010 - Sachin Tendulkar (Mumbai Indians):Matches: 15, Runs: 618, Avg: 47.53, Strike Rate: 132.61, 100s: -, 50s: 5 2011 - Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore):Matches: 12, Runs: 608, Avg: 67.55, Strike Rate: 183.13, 100s: 2, 50s: 3 2012 - Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore):Matches: 15, Runs: 733, Avg: 61.08, Strike Rate: 160.74, 100s: 1, 50s: 7 2013 - Michael Hussey (Chennai Super Kings):Matches: 17, Runs: 733, Avg: 52.35, Strike Rate: 129.5, 100s: -, 50s: 6 2014 - Robin Uthappa (Kolkata Knight Riders):Matches: 16, Runs: 660, Avg: 44, Strike Rate: 137.78, 100s: -, 50s: 5 2015 - David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad):Matches: 14, Runs: 562, Avg: 43.23, Strike Rate: 156.54, 100s: -, 50s: 7 2016 - Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore):Matches: 16, Runs: 973, Avg: 81.08, Strike Rate: 152.03, 100s: 4, 50s: 7 2017 - David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad):Matches: 14, Runs: 641, Avg: 58.27, Strike Rate: 141.81, 100s: 1, 50s: 4 2018 - Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad):Matches: 17, Runs: 735, Avg: 52.5, Strike Rate: 142.44, 100s: -, 50s: 8 2019 - David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad):Matches: 12, Runs: 692, Avg: 69.2, Strike Rate: 143.86, 100s: 1, 50s: 8 2020 - KL Rahul (Punjab Kings):Matches: 14, Runs: 670, Avg: 55.83, Strike Rate: 129.34, 100s: 1, 50s: 5