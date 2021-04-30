IPL News

IPL 2021 Match 26: PBKS vs RCB - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers

IPL 2021, PBKS vs RCB: Two teams at the opposite ends of the table clash as KL Rahul's Punjab Kings takes on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
30 April, 2021 08:42 IST

Virat Kohli's RCB has won three out of the last five matches against KL Rahul's PBKS- Sportzpics   -  Sportzpics

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
30 April, 2021 08:42 IST

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 26 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Head to head: (26 matches: PBKS 14| RCB 12 |)

The two teams have played 26 matches in IPL history, with Royal Challengers Bangalore winning 12 matches and Punjab Kings winning 14.

Last IPL meeting:

RCB (171/6 in 20 overs) lt to PBKS (172/2 in 20 overs)

In its last IPL meeting, Punjab Kings prevailed over Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets in Sharjah. A 48 from skipper Virat Kohli and an unbeaten 25 from Chris Morris helped RCB reach 171/6 in 20 overs.

In reply, KL Rahul's unbeaten 61 and Chris Gayle's 45-ball 53 helped the Punjab Kings clinch an eight-wicket win.

In the other fixture of the same edition, PBKS beat RCB by 97 runs.

Top performers in this fixture

Top run-gettersMost runs
Chris Gayle (RCB 2011-2017, PBKS 2018-Present)827
AB de Villiers (RCB 2011-Present)692
Virat Kohli (RCB 2008-Present)681
Top wicket-takersMost wickets
Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB 2014-Present)21
Sandeep Sharma (PBKS 2013-2017)16
Piyush Chawla (PBKS 2008-2013)15

 

STARS FROM LAST SEASON

Top run-gettersMost runs
KL Rahul (PBKS)670
Devdutt Padikkal (RCB)473
Virat Kohli (RCB)466
Top wicket-takersMost wickets
Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB)21
Mohammed Shami (PBKS)20
Ravi Bishnoi (PBKS)12

 

 