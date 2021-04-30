IPL 2021 Match 26: PBKS vs RCB - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 26 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Head to head: (26 matches: PBKS 14| RCB 12 |)

The two teams have played 26 matches in IPL history, with Royal Challengers Bangalore winning 12 matches and Punjab Kings winning 14.

Last IPL meeting:

RCB (171/6 in 20 overs) lt to PBKS (172/2 in 20 overs)

In its last IPL meeting, Punjab Kings prevailed over Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets in Sharjah. A 48 from skipper Virat Kohli and an unbeaten 25 from Chris Morris helped RCB reach 171/6 in 20 overs.

In reply, KL Rahul's unbeaten 61 and Chris Gayle's 45-ball 53 helped the Punjab Kings clinch an eight-wicket win.

In the other fixture of the same edition, PBKS beat RCB by 97 runs.

Top performers in this fixture

Top run-getters Most runs Chris Gayle (RCB 2011-2017, PBKS 2018-Present) 827 AB de Villiers (RCB 2011-Present) 692 Virat Kohli (RCB 2008-Present) 681 Top wicket-takers Most wickets Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB 2014-Present) 21 Sandeep Sharma (PBKS 2013-2017) 16 Piyush Chawla (PBKS 2008-2013) 15

STARS FROM LAST SEASON