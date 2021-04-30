Home IPL News IPL 2021 Match 26: PBKS vs RCB - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers IPL 2021, PBKS vs RCB: Two teams at the opposite ends of the table clash as KL Rahul's Punjab Kings takes on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad. Team Sportstar 30 April, 2021 08:42 IST Virat Kohli's RCB has won three out of the last five matches against KL Rahul's PBKS- Sportzpics - Sportzpics Team Sportstar 30 April, 2021 08:42 IST Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 26 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.Head to head: (26 matches: PBKS 14| RCB 12 |)The two teams have played 26 matches in IPL history, with Royal Challengers Bangalore winning 12 matches and Punjab Kings winning 14.Last IPL meeting:RCB (171/6 in 20 overs) lt to PBKS (172/2 in 20 overs)In its last IPL meeting, Punjab Kings prevailed over Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets in Sharjah. A 48 from skipper Virat Kohli and an unbeaten 25 from Chris Morris helped RCB reach 171/6 in 20 overs.In reply, KL Rahul's unbeaten 61 and Chris Gayle's 45-ball 53 helped the Punjab Kings clinch an eight-wicket win.In the other fixture of the same edition, PBKS beat RCB by 97 runs.Top performers in this fixtureTop run-gettersMost runsChris Gayle (RCB 2011-2017, PBKS 2018-Present)827AB de Villiers (RCB 2011-Present)692Virat Kohli (RCB 2008-Present)681Top wicket-takersMost wicketsYuzvendra Chahal (RCB 2014-Present)21Sandeep Sharma (PBKS 2013-2017)16Piyush Chawla (PBKS 2008-2013)15 STARS FROM LAST SEASONTop run-gettersMost runsKL Rahul (PBKS)670Devdutt Padikkal (RCB)473Virat Kohli (RCB)466Top wicket-takersMost wicketsYuzvendra Chahal (RCB)21Mohammed Shami (PBKS)20Ravi Bishnoi (PBKS)12 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.