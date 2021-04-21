Home IPL News IPL 2021 Match 14: PBKS (KXIP) vs SRH - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers IPL 2021, PBKS (KXIP) vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad holds a commanding lead over Punjab Kings, having won 11 out of 16 contests in the tournament. Team Sportstar 21 April, 2021 08:08 IST KL Rahul's Punjab Kings will take on David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Wednesday. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 21 April, 2021 08:08 IST Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 14 of IPL 2021 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.HEAD-TO-HEAD: (16 MATCHES - PBKS 5 | SRH 11)Sunrisers Hyderabad holds a commanding lead over Punjab, having won 11 out of 16 contests in the tournament.RECENT FORM:In the last five encounters, Hyderabad holds a slender lead with three wins to Punjab's two.LAST MEETING:The two sides last met on October 25, 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium where Punjab emerged winner in a low-scoring thriller. Batting first, Punjab posted a below-par 126/7 in 20 overs. However, a sensational bowling performance led by Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordan's three-wicket hauls, helped Punjab pip Sunrisers by 12 runs.In the return leg, on October 9, 2020 at the same venue, Sunrisers had stormed to a resounding win by 59 runs, courtesy Jonny Bairstow's 97 and Rashid Khan's 3/12.TOP PERFORMERS IN THIS FIXTURERankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored1.David WarnerSRH: 2014-Present6612.KL RahulPBKS: 2018-Present2823.Shikhar DhawanSRH: 2013-2018259RankBest BowlersTeamWickets taken1.Bhuvneshwar KumarSRH: 2014-Present182.Sandeep SharmaPBKS: 2013-17, SRH: 2018-Present173.Rashid KhanSRH: 2017-Present16 STARS FROM LAST SEASON (IPL 2020)RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored1.KL RahulPBKS6702.David WarnerSRH5483.Manish PandeySRH425RankBest BowlersTeamWickets taken1.Mohammed ShamiPBKS202.Rashid KhanSRH203.T NatarajanSRH16 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.