IPL 2021 Match 14: PBKS (KXIP) vs SRH - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers

IPL 2021, PBKS (KXIP) vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad holds a commanding lead over Punjab Kings, having won 11 out of 16 contests in the tournament.

21 April, 2021 08:08 IST

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings will take on David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Wednesday.   -  BCCI/IPL

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 14 of IPL 2021 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: (16 MATCHES - PBKS 5 | SRH 11)

Sunrisers Hyderabad holds a commanding lead over Punjab, having won 11 out of 16 contests in the tournament.

RECENT FORM:

In the last five encounters, Hyderabad holds a slender lead with three wins to Punjab's two.

LAST MEETING:

The two sides last met on October 25, 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium where Punjab emerged winner in a low-scoring thriller. Batting first, Punjab posted a below-par 126/7 in 20 overs. However, a sensational bowling performance led by Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordan's three-wicket hauls, helped Punjab pip Sunrisers by 12 runs.

In the return leg, on October 9, 2020 at the same venue, Sunrisers had stormed to a resounding win by 59 runs, courtesy Jonny Bairstow's 97 and Rashid Khan's 3/12.

TOP PERFORMERS IN THIS FIXTURE

RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored
1.David WarnerSRH: 2014-Present661
2.KL RahulPBKS: 2018-Present282
3.Shikhar DhawanSRH: 2013-2018259
RankBest BowlersTeamWickets taken
1.Bhuvneshwar KumarSRH: 2014-Present18
2.Sandeep SharmaPBKS: 2013-17, SRH: 2018-Present17
3.Rashid KhanSRH: 2017-Present16

 

STARS FROM LAST SEASON (IPL 2020)

RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored
1.KL RahulPBKS670
2.David WarnerSRH548
3.Manish PandeySRH425
RankBest BowlersTeamWickets taken
1.Mohammed ShamiPBKS20
2.Rashid KhanSRH20
3.T NatarajanSRH16