IPL 2021 Match 14: PBKS (KXIP) vs SRH - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 14 of IPL 2021 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: (16 MATCHES - PBKS 5 | SRH 11)

Sunrisers Hyderabad holds a commanding lead over Punjab, having won 11 out of 16 contests in the tournament.

RECENT FORM:

In the last five encounters, Hyderabad holds a slender lead with three wins to Punjab's two.

LAST MEETING:

The two sides last met on October 25, 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium where Punjab emerged winner in a low-scoring thriller. Batting first, Punjab posted a below-par 126/7 in 20 overs. However, a sensational bowling performance led by Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordan's three-wicket hauls, helped Punjab pip Sunrisers by 12 runs.

In the return leg, on October 9, 2020 at the same venue, Sunrisers had stormed to a resounding win by 59 runs, courtesy Jonny Bairstow's 97 and Rashid Khan's 3/12.

TOP PERFORMERS IN THIS FIXTURE

Rank Best Batsmen Team Runs Scored 1. David Warner SRH: 2014-Present 661 2. KL Rahul PBKS: 2018-Present 282 3. Shikhar Dhawan SRH: 2013-2018 259 Rank Best Bowlers Team Wickets taken 1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH: 2014-Present 18 2. Sandeep Sharma PBKS: 2013-17, SRH: 2018-Present 17 3. Rashid Khan SRH: 2017-Present 16

STARS FROM LAST SEASON (IPL 2020)