IPL 2021 Playoffs schedule: Match details, venues, date and timings

IPL 2021 Playoffs schedule: Complete Indian Premier League 2021 Playoffs match schedule, venue, date and timings.

09 October, 2021 08:48 IST

Pant's Delhi will take on Dhoni's Chennai in Qualifier 1. Kohli's RCB meets Morgan's KKR in the Eliminator.   -  SPORTZPICS

The IPL 2021 Playoffs will commence in UAE on September 11.

The last four fixtures of the 14th edition will be played in Dubai and Sharjah among the four best-placed teams in the league stage - Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Dubai will host the IPL 2021 final on October 15.

PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

Match No.MatchDateTimeVenue
57Qualifier 1: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings10 October, Sunday7:30PMDubai
58Eliminator: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders11 October, Monday7:30PMSharjah
59Qualifier 213 October, Wednesday7:30PMSharjah
60Final15 October, Friday7:30PMDubai

