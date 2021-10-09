IPL 2021 IPL News IPL News IPL 2021 Playoffs schedule: Match details, venues, date and timings IPL 2021 Playoffs schedule: Complete Indian Premier League 2021 Playoffs match schedule, venue, date and timings. Team Sportstar 09 October, 2021 08:48 IST Pant's Delhi will take on Dhoni's Chennai in Qualifier 1. Kohli's RCB meets Morgan's KKR in the Eliminator. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 09 October, 2021 08:48 IST The IPL 2021 Playoffs will commence in UAE on September 11.The last four fixtures of the 14th edition will be played in Dubai and Sharjah among the four best-placed teams in the league stage - Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders.Dubai will host the IPL 2021 final on October 15. IPL 2021 Orange Cap updated table today: KL Rahul top with 628 runs, Maxwell fifth IPL 2021 Purple Cap updated table today: Harshal Patel top with 30 wickets, Bumrah finishes third PLAYOFFS SCHEDULEMatch No.MatchDateTimeVenue57Qualifier 1: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings10 October, Sunday7:30PMDubai58Eliminator: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders11 October, Monday7:30PMSharjah59Qualifier 213 October, Wednesday7:30PMSharjah60Final15 October, Friday7:30PMDubai Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :