IPL News DC vs PBKS IPL Predicted Playing 11 Today's Match Squad List Live Updates: Pant's Capitals faces Rahul's Punjab IPL 2021, PBKS vs DC Predicted Playing 11, Match Day Team Squad Live: A look at the Predicted XI and today's players list of Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 02 May, 2021 12:06 IST KL Rahul will lead the Punjab Kings this season. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar Last Updated: 02 May, 2021 12:06 IST PBKS PREDICTED PLAYING 111) KL Rahul (C/WK)2) Mayank Agarwal3) Chris Gayle4) Deepak Hooda5) Nicholas Pooran6) Shahrukh Khan7) Jhye Richardson8) Murugan Ashwin9) Riley Meredith10) Mohammed Shami11) Arshdeep Singh DC PREDICTED PLAYING 111) Shikhar Dhawan2) Prithvi Shaw3) Ajinkya Rahane4) Rishabh Pant (C&WK)5) Marcus Stoinis6) Shimron Hetmyer7) Chris Woakes8) Lalit Yadav9) Kagiso Rabada10) Amit Mishra11) Avesh Khan Squads:Punjab Kings: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet BrarDelhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Ripal PatelDETAILS:When: Sunday, May 2, 2021 AT WHAT TIME DOES TONIGHT'S IPL 2021 MATCH - DC vs PBKS - START?The IPL 2021's match between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings begins at 7:30 PM IST in Ahmedabad.WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S IPL MATCH - DC vs PBKS - LIVE TELECAST?IPL 2021 will be aired Live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will be streamed live on Hotstar.