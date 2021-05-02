DC vs PBKS IPL Predicted Playing 11 Today's Match Squad List Live Updates: Pant's Capitals faces Rahul's Punjab

Squads: Punjab Kings: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel DETAILS: When: Sunday, May 2, 2021 AT WHAT TIME DOES TONIGHT'S IPL 2021 MATCH - DC vs PBKS - START? The IPL 2021's match between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings begins at 7:30 PM IST in Ahmedabad. WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S IPL MATCH - DC vs PBKS - LIVE TELECAST?



IPL 2021 will be aired Live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will be streamed live on Hotstar.