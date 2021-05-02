IPL News

DC vs PBKS IPL Predicted Playing 11 Today's Match Squad List Live Updates: Pant's Capitals faces Rahul's Punjab

IPL 2021, PBKS vs DC Predicted Playing 11, Match Day Team Squad Live: A look at the Predicted XI and today's players list of Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.

Last Updated: 02 May, 2021 12:06 IST

KL Rahul will lead the Punjab Kings this season.   -  BCCI/IPL

PBKS PREDICTED PLAYING 11

1) KL Rahul (C/WK)

2) Mayank Agarwal

3) Chris Gayle

4) Deepak Hooda

5) Nicholas Pooran

6) Shahrukh Khan

7) Jhye Richardson

8) Murugan Ashwin

9) Riley Meredith

10) Mohammed Shami

11) Arshdeep Singh

DC PREDICTED PLAYING 11

1) Shikhar Dhawan

2) Prithvi Shaw

3) Ajinkya Rahane

4) Rishabh Pant (C&WK)

5) Marcus Stoinis

6) Shimron Hetmyer

7) Chris Woakes

8) Lalit Yadav

9) Kagiso Rabada

10) Amit Mishra

11) Avesh Khan

Squads:

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel

DETAILS:

When: Sunday, May 2, 2021 

AT WHAT TIME DOES TONIGHT'S IPL 2021 MATCH - DC vs PBKS - START?

The IPL 2021's match between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings begins at 7:30 PM IST in Ahmedabad.

WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S IPL MATCH - DC vs PBKS - LIVE TELECAST?

IPL 2021 will be aired Live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will be streamed live on Hotstar.