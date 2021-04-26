IPL 2021 Purple Cap latest table today: Harshal Patel retains top spot

IPL 2021: Purple Cap

The Purple Cap is awarded to the leading wicket-taker every season. Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada won the purple cap in the 2020 edition, after picking 30 wickets in 17 matches.

IPL Schedule 2021, Full Match Time Table, Venues, Timings and Date

Here are the leading wicket-takers of the 2021 IPL season so far:

Rank Name Apps Wickets BBI Eco 5w 1 Harshal Patel 5 15 5/27 8.35 1 2 Avesh Khan 5 11 3/32 7.61 0 3 Rahul Chahar 5 9 4/27 6.85 0 4 Chris Morris 5 9 4/23 9.00 0 5 Deepak Chahar 5 8 4/13 7.94 0 Note: The table will be updated at the end of each match.

PURPLE CAP HOLDERS FROM PREVIOUS SEASONS