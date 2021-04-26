Home IPL News IPL 2021 Purple Cap latest table today: Harshal Patel retains top spot IPL 2021: Here is the updated table of the purple cap holder in the ongoing IPL season. RCB's Harshal Patel is the current purple cap holder with 15 wickets. Team Sportstar 26 April, 2021 11:51 IST Harshal Patel has been RCB's go-to death bowler this season. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 26 April, 2021 11:51 IST IPL 2021: Purple CapThe Purple Cap is awarded to the leading wicket-taker every season. Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada won the purple cap in the 2020 edition, after picking 30 wickets in 17 matches. IPL Schedule 2021, Full Match Time Table, Venues, Timings and Date Here are the leading wicket-takers of the 2021 IPL season so far: RankNameAppsWicketsBBIEco5w1Harshal Patel5155/278.3512Avesh Khan5113/327.6103Rahul Chahar594/276.8504Chris Morris594/239.0005Deepak Chahar584/137.940 Note: The table will be updated at the end of each match. PURPLE CAP HOLDERS FROM PREVIOUS SEASONS2008 - Sohail Tanvir (Rajasthan Royals): Matches: 11, Wickets: 22, Economy: 6.46, Best: 6-142009 - R. P. Singh (Deccan Chargers): Matches: 16, Wickets: 23, Economy: 6.98, Best: 4-222010 - Pragyan Ojha (Deccan Chargers): Matches: 16, Wickets: 21, Economy: 7.29, Best: 3-262011 - Lasith Malinga (Mumbai Indians): Matches: 16, Wickets: 28, Economy: 5.95, Best: 5-132012 - Morne Morkel (Delhi Daredevils): Matches: 16, Wickets: 25, Economy: 7.19, Best: 4-202013 - Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings): Matches: 18, Wickets: 32, Economy: 7.95, Best: 4-422014- Mohit Sharma (Chennai Super Kings): Matches: 16, Wickets: 23, Economy: 8.39, Best: 4-142015 - Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings): Matches: 17, Wickets: 26, Economy: 8.14, Best: 3-222016 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunrisers Hyderabad): Matches: 17, Wickets: 23, Economy: 7.42, Best: 4-292017- Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunrisers Hyderabad): Matches: 14, Wickets: 26, Economy: 7.05, Best: 5-192018 - Andrew Tye (Kings XI Punjab): Matches: 14, Wickets: 24, Economy: 8, Best: 4-162019 - Imran Tahir (Chennai Super Kings): Matches: 17, Wickets: 26, Economy: 6.69, Best: 4-122020 - Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals): Matches: 17, Wickets: 30, Economy: 8.34, Best: 4-24 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.