RCB vs DC, IPL 2021 live Updates: Head to head stats, squads, key players, where to watch

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore takes on Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Friday.



Matches: 26

Won: RCB-16, DC- 10

HS (RCB) vs DC: 215

LS (RCB) vs DC: 2

HS (DC) vs RCB: 196

LS (DC) vs RCB: 95

Where to watch today's match?

The IPL 2021 match between RCB and SRH will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30pm. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.

STARS FROM THE FIXTURE

Rank Best Batsmen Team Runs Scored 1. Virat Kohli RCB (2008- Present) 933 2. AB de Villiers DC (2008-10); RCB (2011-Present) 664 3. Rishabh Pant DC (2015-Present) 337 Rank Best Bowlers Team Wickets Taken 1. Yuzvendra Chahal RCB (2014-Present) 14 2. Kagiso Rabada DC (2017- Present) 13 3. Zaheer Khan RCB (2008, 2011–2013), DC (2015–2017) 11

STARS FROM LAST SEASON

Rank Best Batsmen Team Runs Scored 1. Shikhar Dhawan DC 618 2. Shreyas Iyer DC 519 3. Devdutt Padikkal RCB 473 Rank Best Bowlers Team Wickets Taken 1. Kagiso Rabada DC 30 2. Yuzvendra Chahal RCB 21 3. Anrich Nortje DC 20