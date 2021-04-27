Prithvi Shaw becomes second youngest batsman to 1000 IPL runs

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw became the second youngest batsman in IPL history to complete 1000 runs on Tuesday in Kolkata.

Shaw reached the feat while batting in the 172-run chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore and went past Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. He is now second to Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant.

The 21-year-old who began his IPL career with the Capitals in 2018 has amassed 1013 runs in 44 matches, with eight fifties coming at a strike rate of 142.08.

The youngster, who had a poor Test tour to Australia, redeemed himself with a record-breaking Vijay Hazare Trophy season in February-March this year. Shaw captained Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare knockouts and plundered 827 runs - the first batsman to cross 800 - with four hundreds and a fifty to his name.