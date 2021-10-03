RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2021 LIVE Updates: Head to head stats, squads, key players, where to watch

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on KL Rahul's Punjab Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

SPAN: 2008-2020

Matches: 27

Won: RCB-12, PBKS-15

HS (RCB) vs PBKS: 226

LS (RCB) vs PBKS: 84

HS (PBKS) vs RCB: 232

LS (PBKS) vs RCB: 88

Where to watch today's match?

The IPL 2021 match between RCB and PBKS will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 3:30pm. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.

STARS FROM THE FIXTURE

Rank Best Batsmen Team Runs Scored 1. Chris Gayle RCB (2011-2017), PBKS (2018-Present) 873 2. Virat Kohli RCB (2008-Present) 716 3. AB de Villiers RCB (2011-Present) 695 Rank Best Bowlers Team Wickets Taken 1. Yuzvendra Chahal RCB (2014-Present) 22 2. Sandeep Sharma PBKS (2013-2017) 16 3. Piyush Chawla PBKS (2008-2013) 15

STARS FROM LAST SEASON

Rank Best Batsmen Team Runs Scored 1. KL Rahul PBKS 670 2. Devdutt Padikkal RCB 473 3. Virat Kohli RCB 466 Rank Best Bowlers Team Wickets Taken 1. Yuzvendra Chahal RCB 21 2. Mohammad Shami PBKS 20 3. Ravi Bishnoi PBKS 16