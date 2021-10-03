IPL 2021 IPL News IPL News RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2021 LIVE Updates: Head to head stats, squads, key players, where to watch IPL 2021, PBKS vs RCB: Virat Kohli's RCB takes on KL Rahul's Punjab Kings in Sharjah on Sunday. Team Sportstar Sharjah 03 October, 2021 06:52 IST RCB has not beaten the Punjab Kings in its last three matches in the IPL. - Sportzpics Team Sportstar Sharjah 03 October, 2021 06:52 IST Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on KL Rahul's Punjab Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.SPAN: 2008-2020Matches: 27Won: RCB-12, PBKS-15HS (RCB) vs PBKS: 226LS (RCB) vs PBKS: 84HS (PBKS) vs RCB: 232LS (PBKS) vs RCB: 88Where to watch today's match?The IPL 2021 match between RCB and PBKS will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 3:30pm. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.STARS FROM THE FIXTURERankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored1.Chris GayleRCB (2011-2017), PBKS (2018-Present)8732.Virat KohliRCB (2008-Present)7163.AB de VilliersRCB (2011-Present)695RankBest BowlersTeamWickets Taken1.Yuzvendra ChahalRCB (2014-Present)222.Sandeep SharmaPBKS (2013-2017)163.Piyush ChawlaPBKS (2008-2013)15 STARS FROM LAST SEASONRankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored1.KL RahulPBKS6702.Devdutt PadikkalRCB4733.Virat KohliRCB466RankBest BowlersTeamWickets Taken1.Yuzvendra ChahalRCB212.Mohammad ShamiPBKS203.Ravi BishnoiPBKS16 IPL 2021 SQUADSROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALOREVirat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Finn Allen (wk), AB de Villiers (wk), Pavan Deshpande, Washington Sundar, George Garton, Yuzvendra Chahal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini,Dushmantha Chameera, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K.S. BharatPUNJAB KINGSKL Rahul (c&wk), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen , Saurabh Kumar Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :