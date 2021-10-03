IPL News

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2021 LIVE Updates: Head to head stats, squads, key players, where to watch

IPL 2021, PBKS vs RCB: Virat Kohli's RCB takes on KL Rahul's Punjab Kings in Sharjah on Sunday.

Sharjah 03 October, 2021 06:52 IST

RCB has not beaten the Punjab Kings in its last three matches in the IPL.   -  Sportzpics

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on KL Rahul's Punjab Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

SPAN: 2008-2020

Matches: 27

Won: RCB-12, PBKS-15

HS (RCB) vs PBKS: 226

LS (RCB) vs PBKS: 84

HS (PBKS) vs RCB: 232

LS (PBKS) vs RCB: 88

Where to watch today's match?

The IPL 2021 match between RCB and PBKS will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 3:30pm. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.

STARS FROM THE FIXTURE

RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored
1.Chris GayleRCB (2011-2017), PBKS (2018-Present)873
2.Virat KohliRCB (2008-Present)716
3.AB de VilliersRCB (2011-Present)695
RankBest BowlersTeamWickets Taken
1.Yuzvendra ChahalRCB (2014-Present)22
2.Sandeep SharmaPBKS (2013-2017)16
3.Piyush ChawlaPBKS (2008-2013)15

 

STARS FROM LAST SEASON

RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored
1.KL RahulPBKS670
2.Devdutt PadikkalRCB473
3.Virat KohliRCB466
RankBest BowlersTeamWickets Taken
1.Yuzvendra ChahalRCB21
2.Mohammad ShamiPBKS20
3.Ravi BishnoiPBKS16

 

IPL 2021 SQUADS

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Finn Allen (wk), AB de Villiers (wk), Pavan Deshpande, Washington Sundar, George Garton, Yuzvendra Chahal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini,Dushmantha Chameera, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat

PUNJAB KINGS

KL Rahul (c&wk), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen , Saurabh Kumar

