IPL 2021 Match 43: RCB vs RR Today Match- Head-to-head record, Predicted XI, Top performers

RCB vs RR Today Match head to head: Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday.

29 September, 2021 06:25 IST

Sanju Samson (L) and Virat Kohil will be key players for Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively.   -  G.P. Sampath Kumar

SPAN: 2008-2020

Matches: 21

Won: RR: 10, RCB:11

HS (RR) vs RCB: 217

LS (RR) vs RCB: 41

HS (RCB) vs RR: 200

LS (RCB): RR: 62

Where to watch today's match?

The IPL 2021 match between RR and RCB will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30pm. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Likely XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Devdutt Paddikal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Dan Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel,  Yuzvendra Chahal,  Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (capt & wk), David Miller, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman

STARS FROM LAST SEASON (IPL 2020):

RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored
1.Devdutt PadikkalRCB473
2.Virat KohliRCB466
3.AB de VilliersRCB454
RankBest BowlersTeamWickets taken
1.Yuzvendra ChahalRCB21
2.Jofra ArcherRR20
3.Chris MorrisRCB, moved to RR this season11

