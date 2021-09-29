IPL 2021 Match 43: RCB vs RR Today Match- Head-to-head record, Predicted XI, Top performers

Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday.

SPAN: 2008-2020

Matches: 21

Won: RR: 10, RCB:11

HS (RR) vs RCB: 217

LS (RR) vs RCB: 41

HS (RCB) vs RR: 200

LS (RCB): RR: 62

Where to watch today's match?

The IPL 2021 match between RR and RCB will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30pm. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Likely XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Devdutt Paddikal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Dan Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (capt & wk), David Miller, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman

STARS FROM LAST SEASON (IPL 2020):