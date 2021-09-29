IPL 2021 IPL News IPL News IPL 2021 Match 43: RCB vs RR Today Match- Head-to-head record, Predicted XI, Top performers RCB vs RR Today Match head to head: Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday. Team Sportstar 29 September, 2021 06:25 IST Sanju Samson (L) and Virat Kohil will be key players for Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively. - G.P. Sampath Kumar Team Sportstar 29 September, 2021 06:25 IST Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday.SPAN: 2008-2020Matches: 21Won: RR: 10, RCB:11HS (RR) vs RCB: 217LS (RR) vs RCB: 41HS (RCB) vs RR: 200LS (RCB): RR: 62Where to watch today's match?The IPL 2021 match between RR and RCB will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30pm. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar. Likely XIsRoyal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Devdutt Paddikal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Dan Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed SirajRajasthan Royals: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (capt & wk), David Miller, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur RahmanSTARS FROM LAST SEASON (IPL 2020):RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored1.Devdutt PadikkalRCB4732.Virat KohliRCB4663.AB de VilliersRCB454RankBest BowlersTeamWickets taken1.Yuzvendra ChahalRCB212.Jofra ArcherRR203.Chris MorrisRCB, moved to RR this season11 Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :