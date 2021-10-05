MI vs RR, IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to hit 400 T20 sixes

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday became the first Indian cricketer to hit 400 sixes in Twenty20 cricket.

In an IPL 2021 match against the Rajasthan Royals, Rohit swept Shreyas Gopal over fine leg to reach the landmark. Rohit was eventually dismissed for a 13-ball 22.

While Chris Gayle leads the six-hitting leader-board in T20 with 1042 maximums against his name, other cricketers with more than 400 sixes in the format include Kieron Pollard (758), Andre Russell (510), Brendon McCullum (485), Shane Watson (467), and AB de Villiers (434).

Rohit is second among all prolific strikers in T20 Internationals, with 133 maximums from 111 matches. New Zealand's Martin Guptill leads the list with 147 sixes.