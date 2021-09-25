IPL 2021 IPL News IPL News RR vs DC Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers IPL 2021, DC vs RR: Rajasthan has faced Delhi 23 times in the IPL since 2008, won 12 times and lost on 11 occasions. RR wasn't part of the tournament in 2016 and 2017. Team Sportstar 25 September, 2021 06:13 IST Rajasthan Royals has squared off against Delhi Capitals 22 times in the Indian Premier League, with either team winning 11 games each (File Photo). - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 25 September, 2021 06:13 IST The inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on last season's finalist Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday. IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals looks to seal playoff spot, Rajasthan Royals eyes another win HEAD-TO-HEAD: (23 MATCHES - RR 12 | DC 11)Rajasthan has faced Delhi 23 times in the IPL since 2008, won 12 times and lost on 11 occasions. RR wasn't part of the tournament in 2016 and 2017.TOP PERFORMERS IN THIS FIXTURE (2008-15, 2018-20)RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored1.Ajinkya RahaneRR: 2011-15 and 2018-19, now playing for DC6012.Virender SehwagDC: 2008-132953.Rahul DravidRR: 2011-13253RankBest BowlersTeamWickets taken1.Amit MishraDC: 2008-10, 2015-Present202.Farveez MaharoofDC: 2008-10113.Shane WatsonRR: 2008-159 ALSO READ - Pressure brings the best out of me - Shreyas IyerSTARS FROM LAST SEASON (IPL 2020)RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored1.Shikhar DhawanDC6182.Shreyas IyerDC5193.Sanju SamsonRR375RankBest BowlersTeamWickets taken1.Kagiso RabadaDC302.Anrich NortjeDC223.Jofra ArcherRR20 Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :