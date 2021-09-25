IPL News

RR vs DC Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers

IPL 2021, DC vs RR: Rajasthan has faced Delhi 23 times in the IPL since 2008, won 12 times and lost on 11 occasions. RR wasn't part of the tournament in 2016 and 2017.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
25 September, 2021 06:13 IST

Rajasthan Royals has squared off against Delhi Capitals 22 times in the Indian Premier League, with either team winning 11 games each (File Photo).   -  BCCI/IPL

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
25 September, 2021 06:13 IST

The inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on last season's finalist Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday.

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals looks to seal playoff spot, Rajasthan Royals eyes another win  

HEAD-TO-HEAD: (23 MATCHES - RR 12 | DC 11)

Rajasthan has faced Delhi 23 times in the IPL since 2008, won 12 times and lost on 11 occasions. RR wasn't part of the tournament in 2016 and 2017.

TOP PERFORMERS IN THIS FIXTURE (2008-15, 2018-20)

RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored
1.Ajinkya RahaneRR: 2011-15 and 2018-19, now playing for DC601
2.Virender SehwagDC: 2008-13295
3.Rahul DravidRR: 2011-13253
RankBest BowlersTeamWickets taken
1.Amit MishraDC: 2008-10, 2015-Present20
2.Farveez MaharoofDC: 2008-1011
3.Shane WatsonRR: 2008-159

 

ALSO READ - Pressure brings the best out of me - Shreyas Iyer

STARS FROM LAST SEASON (IPL 2020)

RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored
1.Shikhar DhawanDC618
2.Shreyas IyerDC519
3.Sanju SamsonRR375
RankBest BowlersTeamWickets taken
1.Kagiso RabadaDC30
2.Anrich NortjeDC22
3.Jofra ArcherRR20

Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App