RR vs DC Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers

The inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on last season's finalist Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday.

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals looks to seal playoff spot, Rajasthan Royals eyes another win

HEAD-TO-HEAD: (23 MATCHES - RR 12 | DC 11)

Rajasthan has faced Delhi 23 times in the IPL since 2008, won 12 times and lost on 11 occasions. RR wasn't part of the tournament in 2016 and 2017.

TOP PERFORMERS IN THIS FIXTURE (2008-15, 2018-20)

Rank Best Batsmen Team Runs Scored 1. Ajinkya Rahane RR: 2011-15 and 2018-19, now playing for DC 601 2. Virender Sehwag DC: 2008-13 295 3. Rahul Dravid RR: 2011-13 253 Rank Best Bowlers Team Wickets taken 1. Amit Mishra DC: 2008-10, 2015-Present 20 2. Farveez Maharoof DC: 2008-10 11 3. Shane Watson RR: 2008-15 9

STARS FROM LAST SEASON (IPL 2020)