Home IPL News IPL 2021 Match 7: RR vs DC - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers In the previous five IPL matches between the two teams, the Delhi Capitals has completely dominated the Rajasthan Royals, winning all five times. Team Sportstar 15 April, 2021 07:32 IST Rajasthan Royals has squared off against Delhi Capitals 22 times in the Indian Premier League, with either team winning 11 games each (File Photo). - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 15 April, 2021 07:32 IST The inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on last season's finalist Delhi Capitals (DC), previously known as Delhi Daredevils, in match seven of the 2021 IPL at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.HEAD-TO-HEAD: (22 MATCHES - RR 11 | DC 11)Rajasthan has faced off against Delhi 22 times in the IPL since 2008, holding an 11-11 win-loss record. RR wasn't part of the tournament in 2016 and 2017.RECENT FORM:In the last five encounters between the two sides, the Capitals have completely dominated the Royals, winning all five times. DC won both the games against RR pretty comfortably last season.RELATED | IPL 2021 preview: Stokes-less Royals face powerful Capitals During match 23 of IPL 2020 in Sharjah, contributions from Shimron Hetmyer (45 off 24), Marcus Stoinis (39 off 30 & 2/17), Kagiso Rabada (3/35) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/22) guided Delhi to a 46-run victory after it made 184/8, despite Jofra Archer (3/24) and Rahul Tewatia's (38 off 29 & 1/20) valiant efforts for Rajasthan.During the reverse fixture in Dubai, half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer helped the Capitals post 161/7 in 20 overs. Archer's 3/19 wasn't enough for the Royals as DC won the game by 13 runs on the back of some brilliant bowling from player-of-the-match Anrich Nortje.TOP PERFORMERS IN THIS FIXTURE (2008-15, 2018-20)RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored1.Ajinkya RahaneRR: 2011-15 and 2018-19, now playing for DC6012.Virender SehwagDC: 2008-132953.Rahul DravidRR: 2011-13253RankBest BowlersTeamWickets taken1.Amit MishraDC: 2008-10, 2015-Present202.Farveez MaharoofDC: 2008-10113.Shane WatsonRR: 2008-159 STARS FROM LAST SEASON (IPL 2020)RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored1.Shikhar DhawanDC6182.Shreyas IyerDC5193.Sanju SamsonRR375RankBest BowlersTeamWickets taken1.Kagiso RabadaDC302.Anrich NortjeDC223.Jofra ArcherRR20