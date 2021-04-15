IPL 2021 Match 7: RR vs DC - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers

The inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on last season's finalist Delhi Capitals (DC), previously known as Delhi Daredevils, in match seven of the 2021 IPL at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: (22 MATCHES - RR 11 | DC 11)

Rajasthan has faced off against Delhi 22 times in the IPL since 2008, holding an 11-11 win-loss record. RR wasn't part of the tournament in 2016 and 2017.

RECENT FORM:

In the last five encounters between the two sides, the Capitals have completely dominated the Royals, winning all five times. DC won both the games against RR pretty comfortably last season.

During match 23 of IPL 2020 in Sharjah, contributions from Shimron Hetmyer (45 off 24), Marcus Stoinis (39 off 30 & 2/17), Kagiso Rabada (3/35) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/22) guided Delhi to a 46-run victory after it made 184/8, despite Jofra Archer (3/24) and Rahul Tewatia's (38 off 29 & 1/20) valiant efforts for Rajasthan.

During the reverse fixture in Dubai, half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer helped the Capitals post 161/7 in 20 overs. Archer's 3/19 wasn't enough for the Royals as DC won the game by 13 runs on the back of some brilliant bowling from player-of-the-match Anrich Nortje.

TOP PERFORMERS IN THIS FIXTURE (2008-15, 2018-20)

Rank Best Batsmen Team Runs Scored 1. Ajinkya Rahane RR: 2011-15 and 2018-19, now playing for DC 601 2. Virender Sehwag DC: 2008-13 295 3. Rahul Dravid RR: 2011-13 253 Rank Best Bowlers Team Wickets taken 1. Amit Mishra DC: 2008-10, 2015-Present 20 2. Farveez Maharoof DC: 2008-10 11 3. Shane Watson RR: 2008-15 9

STARS FROM LAST SEASON (IPL 2020)