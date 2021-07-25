IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians to take on Chennai Super Kings on September 19

The second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin on September 19 with Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings in Dubai. The final will be played in Dubai on October 15.

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to formally announce the schedule, Sportstar understands that Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will host the league matches, and the final and first qualifier will be played in Dubai on October 10. The eliminator and the second qualifier will be played in Sharjah on October 11 and 13.

It is understood that with Abu Dhabi likely to host one of the eliminator rounds of the T20 World Cup, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium will be handed over to the International Cricket Council (ICC) after the league stage.

While the franchises have been informally informed about the schedule, it is believed that the Board is in final stages of sorting the logistical issues before announcing the complete fixtures. With most teams wanting to travel to UAE at least a month before the tournament starts, the franchises have asked all their players and support staff to be fully vaccinated by the second week of August.

Earlier this year, BCCI had been forced to postpone the IPL after multiple players and support staff tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 31 matches need to be completed over a period of 26 days.