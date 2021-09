SRH vs CSK, IPL 2021 Predicted Playing 11 LIVE: Dhoni's Chennai vs Williamson's Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will aim to seal a playoff spot when it meets Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2021 on Thursday in Sharjah.

HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS



Chennai has dominated Hyderabad with 12 wins in their 16 contests.

PREDICTED XI

CSK Probable XI: Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood/Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar,

SRH Probable XI: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma



SQUADS: Team SRH: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Umran Malik



Team CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Moeen Ali, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

When: Thursday, September 30, 2021

What time does the IPL 2021 Match between SRH vs CSK start?

The IPL 2021 match between CSK and SRH begins at 7:30PM IST.

WHERE TO WATCH IPL 2021 - SRH vs CSK live?



IPL 2021 will be aired Live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will be streamed live on Hotstar.