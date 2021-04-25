IPL 2021 Match 20: SRH vs DC - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square off against the last season's runner-up Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 20 of the 2021 IPL at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: (18 MATCHES - SRH 11 | DC 7)

Hyderabad holds the edge over Delhi with 11 wins in a total of 18 clashes in the league.

RECENT FORM:

In the last five encounters, Delhi holds the lead with three wins to Hyderabad's two. Their last meeting was on November 9, 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the last season's second Qualifier.

IPL 2021 preview: SRH hopes to get going against DC

Delh, who conceded two defeats during the league stage to Hyderabad, came back with a dominating performance to beat Hyderabad by 17 runs. Batting first in the knockout game, Shikhar Dhawan's 50-ball 78 lifted Delhi to 189/3 in 20 overs.

In reply, SRH was shaken by Delhi pacers Kagiso Rabada and Marcus Stoinis who accounted for seven wickets. Kane Williamson's lone hand of 67 from 45 balls kept the Sunrisers going before it fell short of the margin as Delhi made way to its first IPL final.

TOP PERFORMERS IN THIS FIXTURE (ALL-TIME)

Rank Best Batsmen Team Runs Scored 1. Shikhar Dhawan DC: 2008, 2019-Present; SRH: 2013-2018 505 2. David Warner DC: 2009-13; SRH: 2014-Present 450 3. Kane Williamson SRH: 2015-Present 405 Rank Best Bowlers Team Wickets taken 1. Rashid Khan SRH: 2017-Present 13 2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH: 2014-Present 13 3. Amit Mishra SRH: 2013-14 9

STARS FROM LAST SEASON (IPL 2020)