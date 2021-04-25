Home IPL News IPL 2021 Match 20: SRH vs DC - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers IPL 2021, DC vs SRH: Delhi Capitals holds a slender of three wins to Sunrisers Hyderabad's two in their last five clashes ahead of Sunday's fixture in Chennai. Team Sportstar 25 April, 2021 09:22 IST Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals locks horns with David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Sunday. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 25 April, 2021 09:22 IST Former Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square off against the last season's runner-up Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 20 of the 2021 IPL at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.HEAD-TO-HEAD: (18 MATCHES - SRH 11 | DC 7)Hyderabad holds the edge over Delhi with 11 wins in a total of 18 clashes in the league.RECENT FORM:In the last five encounters, Delhi holds the lead with three wins to Hyderabad's two. Their last meeting was on November 9, 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the last season's second Qualifier. IPL 2021 preview: SRH hopes to get going against DC Delh, who conceded two defeats during the league stage to Hyderabad, came back with a dominating performance to beat Hyderabad by 17 runs. Batting first in the knockout game, Shikhar Dhawan's 50-ball 78 lifted Delhi to 189/3 in 20 overs.In reply, SRH was shaken by Delhi pacers Kagiso Rabada and Marcus Stoinis who accounted for seven wickets. Kane Williamson's lone hand of 67 from 45 balls kept the Sunrisers going before it fell short of the margin as Delhi made way to its first IPL final.TOP PERFORMERS IN THIS FIXTURE (ALL-TIME)RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored1.Shikhar DhawanDC: 2008, 2019-Present; SRH: 2013-20185052.David WarnerDC: 2009-13; SRH: 2014-Present4503.Kane WilliamsonSRH: 2015-Present405RankBest BowlersTeamWickets taken1.Rashid KhanSRH: 2017-Present132.Bhuvneshwar KumarSRH: 2014-Present133.Amit MishraSRH: 2013-149 STARS FROM LAST SEASON (IPL 2020)RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored1.Shikhar DhawanDC6182.David WarnerSRH5483.Shreyas IyerRR519RankBest BowlersTeamWickets taken1.Kagiso RabadaDC302.Anrich NortjeDC223.Rashid KhanSRH22 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.