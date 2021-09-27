SRH vs RR Predicted Playing 11 IPL 2021 live, Today's match updates: Samson's Rajasthan vs Williamson's Sunrisers

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2021 on Monday in Dubai.

HEAD-TO-HEAD - (14 MATCHES - SRH 7 |RR 7)

Rajasthan and Sunrisers are on level terms after 14 matches, having won seven games apiece against each other.

Predicted Playing 11s

SRH Predicted 11s: David Warner/Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav/Virat Singh/Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

RR Predicted 11s: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson (c & wk), David Miller/Evin Lewis, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tabraiz Shamsi/Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

FULL SQUADS:

Team SRH: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Umran Malik

Team RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson(w/c), David Miller, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaydev Unadkat, Chris Morris, Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Shreyas Gopal, KC Cariappa, Glenn Phillips, Shivam Dube, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

When: Monday, September 27, 2021

What time does the IPL 2021 Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals start?

The IPL 2021 match between SRH and RR begins at 7:30 PM IST.

WHERE TO WATCH IPL 2021 - SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS live?



IPL 2021 will be aired Live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will be streamed live on Hotstar.