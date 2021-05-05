IPL 2021: Bairstow, Buttler among eight England players to reach UK

As many as eight England cricketers, who were part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have reached the United Kingdom (UK) on Wednesday.

Sources in the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the franchises confirmed that Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali and Jason Roy - have landed in UK and will begin their 10-day quarantine in government-approved hotels. The other three cricketers - Eoin Morgan, Dawid Malan and Chris Jordan - are expected to reach in the next couple of days.

"The KKR players are in hard quarantine and once that ends, the players will have to undergo another rounds of RT-PCR tests, before being allowed to leave the bubble," one of the BCCI officials said.

As per the UK government's protocol, India has been added to its travel 'red list' and the citizens returning from the country will have to be in a 10-day quarantine upon arrival.

While it is understood that the South African cricketers have already left for home in regular flights, most local players have also left the bubble.

“There are no restrictions on the South African players. We were in touch with the BCCI and the CSA, and the players have also left in regular flights,” a franchise official said.

With Bangladesh, too, banning flights from India, efforts are being made to ensure that Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman reach home safely.

Sportstar understands that efforts are being made to fly out the cricketers via chartered flights.