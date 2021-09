PBKS vs RR, IPL 2021 Today's Match Toss LIVE Updates: Will coin flip favour Rahul's Punjab or Samson's Rajasthan?

KL Rahul's Punjab Kings will take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in Match 32 of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International stadium on Tuesday.

Here's a toss breakdown of the two sides from the previous season.

PUNJAB KINGS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - 2020

TOTAL MATCHES: 14

TOSSES WON: 4 LOST: 10

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 1/4 MATCHES LOST: 3/4

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 5/10 MATCHES LOST: 5/10

MATCH RESULTS:

DC V KXIP - KXIP WON THE TOSS - KXIP CHOSE TO FIELD - DC WON BY SUPER OVER

KXIP V RCB - RCB WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO BAT - KXIP WON BY 97 runs

KXIP V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - KXIP CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 4 wickets

MI V KXIP - KXIP WON THE TOSS - KXIP CHOSE TO FIELD - MI WON BY 48 runs

KXIP V CSK - KXIP WON THE TOSS - KXIP CHOSE TO BAT - CSK WON BY 10 wickets

SRH V KXIP - SRH WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO FIELD - SRH WON BY 69 runs

KKR V KXIP - KKR WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO FIELD - KKR WON BY 2 runs

RCB V KXIP - RCB WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO FIELD - KXIP WON BY 8 wickets

KXIP V MI - MI WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO FIELD - KXIP WON BY SUPER OVER

KXIP V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO FIELD - KXIP WON BY 5 wickets

KXIP V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO BAT - KXIP WON BY 12 runs

KXIP V KKR - KXIP WON THE TOSS - KXIP CHOSE TO FIELD - KXIP WON BY 8 wickets

RR V KXIP - RR WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 7 wickets

CSK V KXIP - CSK WON THE TOSS - KXIP FORCED TO BAT - CSK WON BY 9 wickets



RAJASTHAN ROYALS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - 2020

TOTAL MATCHES: 14

TOSSES WON: 7 LOST: 7

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 2/7 MATCHES LOST: 5/7

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 4/7 MATCHES LOST: 3/7

MATCH RESULTS: