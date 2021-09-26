RCB vs MI, IPL 2021: Kohli becomes first Indian to reach 10000 T20 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli on Sunday became the first Indian cricketer to go past 10000 runs in Twenty20 cricket.

Kohli is also the second fastest man behind Jamaican star Chris Gayle -- who had taken only 285 innings -- to reach the milestone.

In an IPL 2021 match against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Dubai International Stadium, Kohli reached the mark in style with a maximum in his 299th T20 innings.

FOLLOW | RCB vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2021 live: Kohli vs Rohit in Dubai; Mumbai, Bangalore Playing XIs, Toss soon

Caribbean big hitter Kieron Pollard (11195 runs), former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik (10808 runs) and Australia star David Warner (10019 runs) complete the list of all the cricketers who are a part of the elite 10K club.

Last Monday, Kohli had also become the fifth player to have featured in 200 IPL games.