RCB vs MI, IPL 2021: Kohli becomes first Indian to reach 10000 T20 runs MI vs RCB LIVE Updates: In an IPL 2021 match against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians, Kohli reached the mark in style with a six in his 299th T20 innings. Team Sportstar Dubai 26 September, 2021 19:48 IST FILE PHOTO: Virat Kohli, captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, plays a shot during an IPL 2021 match against the Chennai Super Kings. - Sportzpics for IPL Team Sportstar Dubai 26 September, 2021 19:48 IST Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli on Sunday became the first Indian cricketer to go past 10000 runs in Twenty20 cricket.Kohli is also the second fastest man behind Jamaican star Chris Gayle -- who had taken only 285 innings -- to reach the milestone.In an IPL 2021 match against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Dubai International Stadium, Kohli reached the mark in style with a maximum in his 299th T20 innings. Caribbean big hitter Kieron Pollard (11195 runs), former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik (10808 runs) and Australia star David Warner (10019 runs) complete the list of all the cricketers who are a part of the elite 10K club.Last Monday, Kohli had also become the fifth player to have featured in 200 IPL games.